From Hospital to Home_ Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser Elevates Everyday Wound Care with Clinical Precision

Healing begins with proper cleansing. Before any treatment can work—whether dressings, antibiotics, or advanced therapies—the wound must be free of debris, bacteria, and biofilm. Without this step, healing slows, and complications like infection become more likely.

This is especially critical in the case of chronic wounds, which affect about 2.5% of the population in developed countries and drive up to 4% of healthcare costs, according to the International Wound Journal. In the U.S. alone, chronic wound care exceeds $25 billion annually, due to repeat hospital visits and prolonged recovery.

At the root of many of these challenges is inadequate cleansing. Harsh or ineffective solutions can delay healing and damage fragile skin—especially in home care settings. The need is clear: a gentle, clinically effective cleanser that supports healing without added pain or risk.

Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser answers that need—bridging clinical performance with home-friendly design to make effective wound care easier, safer, and more accessible..

Amid this rising demand, Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser stands out as a timely and necessary innovation. Designed to bring clinical-level disinfection and wound support into home settings, this product reflects a larger trend in modern healthcare: shifting care from institutions to individuals without compromising safety or efficacy. By integrating polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB)—a proven antimicrobial compound with a long history of safe use in surgical irrigation and ophthalmic solutions—Dimora offers a wound cleanser that is not only effective against infection but also exceptionally gentle for repeated use on vulnerable skin. This positions it as a critical tool for chronic wound patients, caregivers, and post-operative recovery alike.

Understanding the Science: PHMB and Biofilm Disruption

At the core of Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser lies polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB), a well-established antiseptic agent known for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity and low cytotoxicity. First introduced into clinical use in the 20th century, PHMB has since been widely adopted in medical products such as contact lens solutions, surgical irrigants, and wound dressings – testament to its safety profile and consistent performance. Its inclusion in Dimora’s formulation is what enables the product to deliver hospital-grade disinfection without the harsh side effects commonly associated with traditional antiseptics like iodine or alcohol.

PHMB operates through a unique mechanism of action. As a polymer, it binds to the negatively charged bacterial cell membranes, disrupting their structural integrity and leading to cell death. Unlike some antiseptics that cause indiscriminate tissue damage, PHMB specifically targets pathogens while sparing healthy human cells, making it particularly suitable for use on open wounds and sensitive skin.

One of PHMB’s most critical advantages in wound care is its proven ability to disrupt and eliminate biofilms – dense communities of bacteria encased in a self-produced protective matrix. Biofilms are notoriously resistant to antibiotics and are present in up to 80% of chronic wounds, contributing significantly to delayed healing. Research has shown that PHMB can eliminate 99.49% of biofilms within 3 minutes, and up to 99.99% within 7 minutes of application. By breaking down the biofilm barrier, PHMB exposes the underlying bacteria, allowing antimicrobial agents and dressings to penetrate more effectively and support the body’s natural healing process.

This dual-action approach – rapid bacterial elimination and biofilm disruption—not only reduces the risk of infection but also creates a more favorable environment for tissue regeneration. In practical terms, PHMB helps convert stagnant, hard-to-heal wounds into active healing sites, accelerating recovery and improving long-term outcomes.

Clinical Insight: A Real-World Case of Healing

A case involving a chronic lower leg wound shows how Dimora PHMB Skin and Wound Cleanser supports effective, modern wound care. Used throughout the treatment process, it helped control infection, clear biofilm, and maintain a clean, moist environment—key factors in promoting faster, less painful healing.

￮ Cleansing: PHMB Cleanser was used early to irrigate and debride the wound gently, without causing pain.

￮ Moisture Support: Used with hydrogel dressings to maintain moisture and reduce inflammation.

￮ Therapy Integration: Continued during NPWT to ensure ongoing antimicrobial protection.

￮ Healing Transition: Paired with silicone foam dressings as healing progressed, helping prevent reinfection.

￮ Outcome: After two months, the wound showed less exudate, healthier tissue, reduced pain, and faster healing.

Key Takeaways from the Case

￮ Multifunctional Care: Dimora PHMB Cleanser plays a central role across all wound care stages—from initial cleansing to ongoing maintenance and final healing.

￮ Clinically Versatile: Effective alongside advanced therapies like NPWT and compatible with various dressings, it adapts easily to complex treatment plans.

￮ Safe for Daily Use: Its non-irritating, sting-free formula is gentle enough for frequent application, making it ideal for home care without compromising efficacy.

￮ Professional Results at Home: This case illustrates how Dimora delivers hospital-grade antimicrobial performance in a product designed for everyday caregivers.

