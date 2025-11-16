Blackout Coffee Launches New Roast to Support Student Voices and Freedom

A New Coffee Roast with a Purpose

Blackout Coffee Co. proudly announces the launch of its new specialty coffee roast, the Unyielding Roast, designed to support student voices and the freedom of expression. A portion of proceeds will benefit organizations, including Turning Point USA (TPUSA), that promote free speech and student engagement, providing a platform for students to engage in critical dialogues on campuses nationwide.

The Unyielding Roast represents more than just premium, small-batch coffee; it is an opportunity for coffee drinkers to support a cause that advocates for the freedom to express ideas openly and without fear. Each purchase directly contributes to empowering students to be active participants in shaping the future.

Encouraging Open Dialogue and Free Expression

The Unyielding Roast was created in alignment with the values of free speech and open dialogue. As the company emphasizes, “Every student deserves a voice,” and this new coffee blend stands as a reflection of that commitment to fostering environments where ideas can be exchanged freely.

John Santos, Founder and CEO of Blackout Coffee Co., explains, “By supporting the Unyielding Roast, our customers are helping to create opportunities for students to express their ideas and make their voices heard, while enjoying a high-quality coffee experience.”

Supporting the Future of Student Engagement

A portion of the proceeds from every Unyielding Roast sale will support efforts to promote free speech and student engagement on campuses across the nation. Organizations like TPUSA have been at the forefront of providing resources for students to explore their voices, advocate for their beliefs, and engage in open discussions. Blackout Coffee’s support of this initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to fostering environments that encourage thoughtful dialogue.

A Coffee Crafted for Strength and Flavor

As with all of Blackout Coffee’s offerings, the Unyielding Roast has been carefully crafted for those who appreciate both quality and purpose in every cup. This medium roast offers a bold, rich flavor profile, perfect for those who seek a meaningful coffee experience. Roasted to perfection from select beans, the Unyielding Roast is the ideal choice for anyone looking to enjoy a coffee that resonates with a commitment to open dialogue.

Continuing the Tradition of Supporting American Values

The Unyielding Roast is part of Blackout Coffee’s ongoing mission to offer high-quality products while supporting important causes that promote freedom of speech and student engagement. The company has long been dedicated to creating a community that values open discussion and the free exchange of ideas, both within the coffee industry and beyond.

About Blackout Coffee Co.

Founded in 2018 by John Santos, Blackout Coffee Co. provides premium, small-batch roasted coffee to individuals who value quality and integrity. Based in Florida, the company is committed to promoting causes that align with its core values. With a strong community built around its commitment to American traditions, Blackout Coffee Co. continues to grow as a brand that offers more than just coffee – it offers a chance to support meaningful change.

For more information, visit Blackout Coffee Co. .

Media Contact:

John dos Santos

Founder & CEO

Blackout Coffee Co.

Email: media@howloo.com

Instagram: @blackoutcoffeeco

Facebook: Blackout Coffee Co.

X: @CoffeeBlackout

YouTube: Blackout Coffee Co.