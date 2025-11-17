JYSigma Business Consultancy Opens New Office in the Philippines, Strengthening Its Southeast Asia Network

JYSigma Business Consultancy has expanded its presence in Southeast Asia with the opening of a new office at Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 in Makati City. The move marks the firm’s third regional hub after Singapore and Malaysia and signals a growing commitment to the Philippine market.

The company’s founder, Jack Yang, described the decision as a practical step driven by rising engagement from Filipino entrepreneurs, freelancers and professionals who have increasingly participated in the firm’s programs over the past year. He said that establishing a physical office in Makati allows JYSigma Business Consultancy to provide more direct support, meet local partners and conduct in-person training sessions.

Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 was selected as the location for its strong reputation as one of Manila’s most prominent business addresses. The office is intended to serve as a base for training activities, consultations, meetings with partners and future collaborations with both commercial and community organisations.

The opening in Makati is part of a broader expansion plan across Southeast Asia. According to Yang, several initiatives are scheduled for the coming months, including community partnerships, AI-focused empowerment workshops and new course rollouts designed for the Filipino market. He noted that this announcement is meant to establish groundwork for larger developments that will soon follow.

JYSigma Business Consultancy’s newest Philippines office will be located at Level 6 and Level 8, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, 1226 Metro Manila.

About JYSigma Business Consultancy:

JYSigma Business Consultancy was founded in Singapore and focuses on business growth strategy, sales performance, digital marketing and AI-driven education. The company has set a regional goal of empowering individuals across Southeast Asia through accessible training and practical skill-building programs.