New Invention Storypie Revolutionizes Childhood Education Through Personalized Storytelling and AI-Driven Learning

Storypie Transforms Children’s Learning with AI-Powered Education Through Storytelling

Storypie, a cutting-edge educational platform designed to engage children ages 3–12, is redefining how kids learn with the power of storytelling and AI. The platform allows children to explore a wide range of topics through age-appropriate, first-person audio stories, then gives them easy to use tools to create their own personalized adventures. Facts are mastered, and imagination is ignited.

The app, developed by CEO Jaikaran Sawhny and his team of educators, engineers, and storytellers, is a modern augmentation for childhood education, designed to spark curiosity and foster self-confidence. Unlike passive educational tools, Storypie stimulates active learning and creativity by offering a unique learning loop:

Listen. Understand. Create.

“As parents, we don’t want more screen time for our kids. We want them to learn to make choices and to utilize technology in ways that will encourage their thirst for learning. We’re not chasing more screen time; we’re building better screen time,” said Jaikaran Sawhny, CEO & Founder of Storypie. “Our kids learn in first person, then design their own stories, and we as parents witness our children go from curious investigators to confident creators. Storypie is designed to turn knowledge into something they can proudly make and own.”

The platform offers two primary features:

Learn & Explore : Albert Einstein tells your child how he came up with the theory of relativity. The Great Wall of China comes to life to explain its own construction. Cleopatra reads scrolls from the Great Library of Alexandria. Storypie’s growing library of engaging first-person audio stories spans topics from history and science to art and technology. These stories are tailored to four distinct age groups: 3-5, 6-8, 8-10, and 10-12 years old, ensuring that content is developmentally appropriate.

: Albert Einstein tells your child how he came up with the theory of relativity. The Great Wall of China comes to life to explain its own construction. Cleopatra reads scrolls from the Great Library of Alexandria. Storypie’s growing library of engaging first-person audio stories spans topics from history and science to art and technology. These stories are tailored to four distinct age groups: 3-5, 6-8, 8-10, and 10-12 years old, ensuring that content is developmentally appropriate. Create: After listening to inventors, painters, activists and more, children can create their own customized stories, which are narrated and illustrated in minutes. This incredible tool allows children to interact with the content in a dynamic, hands-on way, strengthening their comprehension and creativity.

Storypie prioritizes safety and accessibility. The platform is ad-free and kid-safe, providing a calm, intuitive interface that is designed with families in mind. The app supports 27 languages, offering inclusivity for multilingual families and classrooms. The platform also provides printable coloring pages and worksheets, transferring digital learning into the real world.

“Parents don’t need another content firehose,” added Sawhny. “They need a calm loop their kids can trust: listen, understand, create. That’s what we provide, an educational space that fosters curiosity and meaningful engagement without overwhelming families.”

A New Blueprint for Children’s AI-Driven Learning

Storypie stands out not only for its well-researched, pedagogically sound structure created by teachers but also for its thoughtful use of intelligently self-moderating AI. The platform uses layers of AI to personalize content for each child, adjusting the complexity of language, guiding them to related ideas, and supporting their creative endeavors, all while ensuring a safe, private learning environment.

“We believe AI should enable learning, not replace it,” said Sawhny. “We use AI, not as a buzzword, but to truly personalize language, connect ideas, and guide creation, always age-appropriate and child-first. Our goal isn’t to increase screen time, but to ensure every minute spent on our platform contributes to a child’s growth and development.”

The Modern Encyclopedia for Kids: Safe, Fun, and Interactive Learning

At its core, Storypie is the next evolution of the encyclopedia, combining reliable educational content with an interactive, age-appropriate experience. Kids can explore diverse topics such as biographies, inventions, places, events, and science, all through the engaging, first-person perspective of historical figures, scientists, and more.

With its unique discovery graph, Storypie helps kids explore connected topics and follow their curiosity across subjects. This focus on engagement and understanding, rather than just consumption, helps children retain information and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them.

A Product Built for Real Families

Designed with real families in mind, Storypie also features unique, family-friendly elements such as kid-specific profiles that help manage preferences, history, and recommendations for multiple children in the same household. A persistent audio player enables seamless listening during daily routines like commutes, chores, or bedtime.

With its focus on quality over quantity, Storypie ensures that each interaction is meaningful, educational, and most importantly, fun.

About Storypie

Storypie is an education-through-storytelling platform that empowers children to turn curiosity into confidence. Founded by Jaikaran Sawhny in Cleveland, Ohio, Storypie offers a safe, ad-free space where kids can explore big ideas through first-person audio stories and create their own adventures. With a focus on age-appropriate content, personalized AI guidance, and multilingual support, Storypie is transforming how children learn and interact with the world.

Learn more:

Media Contact

Rush McDaniel

PR Manager, Storypie

Email: press@mystorypie.com

Website: https://mystorypie.com