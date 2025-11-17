From Immigrant to Industry Leader: How Julia Biro Built WeDoSkin into Canada’s Fastest-Growing Skincare Retailer

A New Chapter in Canadian Skincare Retail

WeDoSkin, a woman-owned skincare retailer based in Canada, has rapidly emerged as one of the leading names in medical-grade skincare, offering a curated selection of dermatologist-recommended products. Founded by Julia Biro, WeDoSkin is an example of how passion, perseverance, and a commitment to authenticity can transform an industry.

Julia Biro, originally from Australia, moved to Canada with a vision of creating a skincare brand that would make professional, medical-grade products accessible to the everyday Canadian. After immigrating and settling in Canada, Julia recognized a gap in the skincare market: the need for a retailer that combined expert-led, scientifically-backed products with a transparent, customer-first approach.

From humble beginnings in her home, Julia built WeDoSkin to meet that need. Initially, Julia balanced her entrepreneurial dreams with the demands of raising three young children, often enlisting their help with packaging orders. “In the beginning, it was just me, my laptop, and my kids helping me carry parcels to the car,” Julia recalls. “Those moments remind me how far WeDoSkin has come , built with love, belief, and perseverance.”

Authenticity and Expertise at the Core

What sets WeDoSkin apart is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. The company partners exclusively with top-tier medical-grade skincare brands like ZO Skin Health, AlumierMD, SkinCeuticals, Vivier, and Omnilux, all of which are trusted and recommended by dermatologists and medical spas worldwide. Each product in WeDoSkin’s portfolio is carefully chosen based on clinical research, proven formulations, and a dedication to long-term skin health.

“WeDoSkin is about more than skincare,” Julia explains. “It’s about empowering Canadians to feel confident in their skin, supported by education, science, and authenticity.” The brand is an authorized retailer of all the products it carries, ensuring that every order is genuine, professionally approved, and shipped directly from Canada.

A Personalized Shopping Experience

WeDoSkin’s “Shop by Concern” feature sets the brand apart by making medical-grade skincare more approachable. The tool allows customers to find the best solutions tailored to their specific skin needs, whether it’s acne, hyperpigmentation, dryness, aging, or rosacea. This personalized approach helps customers navigate the complexities of skincare with ease, removing the guesswork that often accompanies purchasing professional products online.

In addition to product selection, WeDoSkin provides a wealth of educational resources. The company is committed to helping customers understand their skin, offering expert guidance and information to support informed decisions. Whether customers are beginners or skincare professionals, the WeDoSkin platform ensures everyone has access to the knowledge they need to make confident skincare choices.

A National Success Story

Julia’s journey from immigrant to entrepreneur has not only been transformative for herself but for the Canadian skincare industry as well. WeDoSkin now operates out of two fulfillment centers in Ontario and British Columbia, with plans for continued expansion. In addition to its e-commerce platform, WeDoSkin also offers an exclusive medical aesthetic clinic in Calgary, providing some of Canada’s most trusted skincare and aesthetic treatments.

Through her leadership, Julia has established WeDoSkin as a brand that prioritizes trust, transparency, and customer care. “When I came to Canada, I found a country that welcomed me with open arms. It inspired me to build something meaningful , something rooted in trust, care, and hard work,” says Julia. Her commitment to the brand’s values has been key to its success and rapid growth.

“WeDoSkin represents a movement,” Julia reflects. “We are challenging the industry norms and redefining beauty retail in Canada. It’s about delivering what customers need: professional skincare, real results, and a company they can trust.”

A Bright Future Ahead

WeDoSkin’s continued success is a reflection of Julia’s vision, expertise, and dedication to empowering Canadians in their skincare journey. What began as an innovative online platform has grown into a trusted community of professionals, enthusiasts, and loyal customers nationwide.

After the success of its online business, WeDoSkin is now preparing to expand its footprint by opening more retail clinics across Canada. These clinics will offer personalized consultations, professional-grade products, and the same evidence-based care that have made the brand a trusted name in skincare.

As WeDoSkin looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to make high-quality, science-backed skincare accessible to all Canadians, delivered with authenticity, education, and care, both online and in person.

About WeDoSkin

WeDoSkin is a Canadian, woman-owned retailer specializing in medical-grade skincare products. Founded by Julia Biro, the brand is committed to making advanced skincare accessible to all Canadians through a curated selection of dermatologist-recommended brands. WeDoSkin prioritizes authenticity, transparency, and customer education, offering a trusted platform for those seeking professional skincare solutions.

