Covalent Properties Announces Rebrand to Reflect Nashville’s Expanding Innovation Economy

Covalent Properties , a Franklin-based commercial real estate firm, announced today it has rebranded to align with the rapid growth of Middle Tennessee’s science, technology, and entrepreneurship sectors. The rebrand underscores the company’s role in shaping spaces that meet the evolving needs of Nashville’s expanding innovation economy.

As Nashville continues to emerge as a national hub for research, technology, and creative industries, demand for commercial real estate designed for these markets has intensified. Covalent’s rebrand reflects that shift, positioning the firm to support companies and investors driving regional growth.

The company also introduced The Bond Brief, a newsletter created to give decision-makers a concise look at the latest stories shaping Nashville’s innovation and real estate landscape. The publication provides curated updates in under five minutes, combining industry analysis with an approachable tone.

“Covalent was founded on the belief that real estate isn’t just about buildings—it’s about people and the ideas that fill those spaces,” said Eric Elmquist, founder and principal of Covalent Properties. “As Nashville grows into a national hub for science, technology, and entrepreneurship, our rebrand reflects that energy and momentum. With The Bond Brief, we’re giving our community a tool to stay connected to what’s happening in both innovation and real estate, because in this city, the two are inseparable.”

Covalent’s portfolio spans science-based facilities as well as offices, industrial spaces, and mixed-use developments. By emphasizing the intersection of people, places, and ideas, the firm seeks to provide real estate solutions that encourage collaboration, attract investment, and support long-term community impact.

The rebrand also highlights Covalent’s ability to serve a wider range of clients across Middle Tennessee. While the firm has long specialized in science and technology-focused properties, it has broadened its services to include advisory, management, and brokerage for clients across multiple sectors.

“The decision to rebrand is not about changing who we are, but about clarifying our commitment to where Nashville is headed,” Elmquist said. “From lab spaces to collaborative offices and adaptive industrial developments, we are focused on meeting the needs of companies that are shaping the future of this region.”

With Middle Tennessee’s commercial real estate market drawing national attention, Covalent’s new positioning emphasizes its adaptability in a shifting environment. The firm noted that Nashville’s innovation economy is creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and established businesses while reshaping how spaces are designed, leased, and managed.

By linking its rebrand to the broader changes in the region’s economy, Covalent aims to remain at the forefront of real estate solutions that match the ambitions of Nashville’s next generation of companies and investors.

The Bond Brief is available now at www.covalentproperties.com .

About Covalent Properties

Covalent Properties is a Nashville-based commercial real estate firm specializing in science-based real estate while offering consultation, management, and brokerage services across the commercial sector. With a mission to create spaces that foster innovation and community, Covalent helps clients build lasting connections between people, places, and ideas.

Founded in Franklin, Tenn., Covalent Properties serves companies and investors throughout Middle Tennessee, providing expertise in lab spaces, offices, industrial properties, and mixed-use developments. The firm’s work is guided by its commitment to support the region’s growing innovation economy through real estate solutions that advance both business and community goals.