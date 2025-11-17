DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Kanister Studio Enters Global Micro Drama Market with China Push; Partners with NetShort and Hongguo Short Drama (part of ByteDance) to Produce Bilingual Stories

ByEthan Lin

Nov 17, 2025

Kanister today announced a major expansion into the fast-growing micro drama market in China and worldwide. The company is partnering separately with NetShort and Hongguo Short Drama, part of the ByteDance family, to co-invest in, develop, and produce premium veritical short-form series in both English and Chinese.

Under the model, Kanister and NetShort will produce English-language micro dramas in Brisbane, Australia, while Kanister and Hongguo will produce Chinese-language micro dramas in China. Each slate is designed for mobile-first viewing and international distribution.

As part of the expansion, Kanister Films Australia is establishing a subsidiary in Hangzhou, China (“Kanister China”) led by Kanister’s Commercial Director, Vincent Cui, who now serves as Head of Kanister China. The Hangzhou hub will drive development, production, post, and partnerships in mainland China, working in lockstep with the Brisbane team.

The first project will enter production across Hangzhou and Brisbane in December 2025, with initial episodes timed for the Christmas holiday period and Lunar New Year release windows. Titles and creative teams will be announced closer to camera.

“Our mission is to meet audiences where they are, in their language, with stories that move at the pace of modern life,” said Vincent Cui, Head of Kanister China and Commercial Director, Kanister Films. “By anchoring in Hangzhou and Brisbane—and partnering with NetShort in Australia and Hongguo in China—we’re building a pipeline for English- and Chinese-language creators to collaborate, experiment, and scale.”

About Kanister Films

Kanister Films Pty Ltd is an Australian production company creating premium, mobile-first storytelling for global audiences. With operations in Brisbane and a new subsidiary in Hangzhou (“Kanister China”), the company develops and produces English- and Chinese-language micro dramas projects. Kanister partners with platforms, brands, and independent creators to deliver high-impact series engineered for international distribution. Guided by a cross-border, bilingual workflow and an agile production model, Kanister blends data-informed development with the craft of independent filmmaking to bring cinematic quality to short-form storytelling.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Naturally Free Sustainable: Best Sustainable Fashion Marketplace of 2025
Nov 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
Driving School Amsterdam Launches Structured, Efficiency-Focused Training Program Designed to Shorten Licensing Timelines for New Drivers
Nov 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
RevPropeller Announces Launch of Innovative Financial Education Platform for Pastors
Nov 18, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801