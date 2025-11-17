Quidkey Announces Strategic Partnership with Tryp.com to Power Next-Generation “Pay by Bank” Travel Payments

Quidkey , the fast-growing cross-border payments technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Tryp.com, one of Europe’s fastest-growing OTAs, to integrate its next-generation “Pay by Bank” infrastructure into Tryp.com’s checkout experience.



The collaboration introduces a frictionless, account-to-account payment option with instant settlement, allowing Tryp.com customers to pay directly from their bank while earning loyalty rewards in the form of Tryp.com coins. The partnership has been live for several months and has already produced significant returns for Tryp.com.

Quidkey operates alongside existing PSPs like Stripe, giving merchants a modern, bank-direct payment method without replacing existing infrastructure. Through a one-click integration available on Shopify, WooCommerce, or iFrame, Quidkey gives merchants a low-cost alternative to credit cards while dramatically improving customer conversion rates—especially in younger digital-native demographics demanding faster, simpler checkout journeys.

Tryp.com is included in a select group of merchants that Quidkey has brought live across the UK, EU, and US, and early results have exceeded expectations.

“We were incredibly impressed by the Quidkey team’s speed. We pitched a custom rewards program—allowing our users to earn Tryp.com coins by using Quidkey—and they immediately grasped the vision and worked with us to build and launch it,” said Andre Rangel, Founder & CEO of Tryp.com. “Half of our travelers are under 25, and we’ve seen a major shift in how younger users want to pay. This partnership lets us meet that demand directly with a payment experience that feels modern, secure, and native to their habits.”

Tryp.com reports that Quidkey’s Pay by Bank solution is more than three times more cost-effective than traditional payment methods, enabling the OTA to reinvest savings into its user base.

“The significantly faster settlement times are a game-changer,” Rangel added. “It dramatically improves our cash flow as we scale, giving us more flexibility to grow our platform.”

Unlike traditional A2A providers that require multiple redirects and bank searches, Quidkey uses an AI-powered bank prediction layer that surfaces the customer’s bank instantly — resulting in a consumer experience closer to Apple Pay but using bank rails at a fraction of the cost and dramatically higher completion rates.

“Merchants shouldn’t have to choose between better conversion or lower cost,” said Rob Zeko, Co-Founder & CEO of Quidkey. “With Tryp.com, we’re proving that a modern A2A experience can be faster than cards, cheaper than cards, and better aligned with what digital-native consumers want from checkout. This partnership truly exemplifies where the payments landscape is heading.”

About Quidkey

Quidkey is a cross-border payments technology company enabling merchants to accept instant account-to-account payments across the UK, EU, and US. By operating alongside existing PSPs rather than replacing them, Quidkey gives merchants a seamless path to lower costs, faster settlement, and higher checkout conversion. Integration takes minutes via Shopify, WooCommerce, or iFrame.

About Tryp.com

Tryp.com is a next-generation online travel agency helping a global audience discover and book multi-destination travel experiences. With a fast-growing Millennial and Gen Z customer base, Tryp.com delivers flexibility, personalization, and reward-driven travel through an intuitive digital-first platform.