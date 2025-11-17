EmptyJet Launches AI-Powered Empty Leg Marketplace to Tackle Biggest Inefficiency And Unlock “Smart Luxury” For Travellers in Private Jet Empty Legs

EmptyJet today announced the launch of its digital marketplace for private jet empty legs, transforming one of private aviation’s biggest inefficiencies into opportunity for travelers, brokers, corporations, and operators alike.

EmptyJet will be officially unveiled at Dubai Airshow 2025, one of the world’s leading gatherings for aerospace and aviation decision-makers. The company will showcase how its AI-driven platform turns underutilized repositioning flights into a new category of “smart luxury” travel – giving global operators, brokers, and corporate travel leaders a first look at a more transparent, data-led future for private aviation.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of private jet flights reposition without passengers, flying empty between charter missions and home bases. EmptyJet connects this hidden inventory with discerning travelers through an AI-driven platform that verifies availability in real time, surfaces best-fit options, and enables a streamlined path to booking.

“Empty legs are one of private aviation’s most powerful, yet underutilized, assets,” said the EmptyJet founding team in a joint statement. “We built EmptyJet to make that inefficiency work for everyone—travelers get exceptional value, operators recover revenue, and the industry as a whole becomes more transparent and efficient.”

Turning Waste into Smart Luxury

EmptyJet focuses exclusively on empty leg flights – necessary repositioning trips that would operate whether or not passengers are on board. By matching this inventory with demand, the platform gives travelers access to the same aircraft and service standards as traditional charter, typically at 30–75% below standard charter rates, while preserving the privacy, speed, and exclusivity of private aviation.

For travelers, this means:

Access to premium light, mid-size, super-mid, and large-cabin jets

Significant savings compared to traditional charter on comparable routes

Private FBO terminals, minimal arrival times, and a fully private cabin

A digital search and booking journey measured in minutes, not hours

“This is not about discounting the private jet experience,” the founding team added. “It is about paying a fair price for a flight that was already going to fly — and using technology to make that opportunity visible, transparent, and easy to secure.”

Built for the Way the Industry Really Works

EmptyJet has been designed around the needs of the four core stakeholders who shape the private aviation ecosystem:

For affluent and high-net-worth travelers

Smart luxury: Access to leading private jet operators on popular routes at materially lower cost than standard charter, without compromising experience.

Spontaneity: Many empty legs appear 24–72 hours before departure, ideal for last-minute business trips or weekend travel.

Time efficiency: Arrivals 15–20 minutes before departure and direct access via private FBOs dramatically reduce door-to-door travel time.

For corporate travel and finance leaders

Budget stewardship: Shifting a portion of executive trips to empty legs can unlock six- and seven-figure annual savings while maintaining private aviation standards.

Duty of care: EmptyJet only works with vetted operators adhering to Part 135 or international equivalents, supported by third-party safety standards.

Data and control: Real-time visibility into routes, pricing, and available options supports policy-compliant, fiscally responsible decision-making.

For brokers, concierges, and advisors

Expanded inventory: Instant access to global empty leg supply through a single platform, replacing dozens of phone calls and fragmented email chains.

Client retention: Competitive empty leg options help brokers and luxury service providers offer differentiated value while maintaining their client relationships.

Operational efficiency: Rapid search and quoting increases responsiveness and conversion with less manual effort.

For operators and fleet managers

Revenue recovery: EmptyJet helps turn repositioning legs from pure cost into incremental revenue.

Utilization optimization: Filling more empty legs increases aircraft and crew productivity without additional marketing spend.

Operational simplicity: Easy listing tools and automated notifications reduce the friction of monetizing empty legs.





AI, Transparency, and Trusted Data

At the core of EmptyJet is an intelligent matching and verification layer designed to make a historically opaque market clear, predictable, and trustworthy.

Key platform capabilities include:

AI-driven matching that aligns traveler preferences—route, timing window, cabin size, and budget—with live empty leg inventory

that aligns traveler preferences—route, timing window, cabin size, and budget—with live empty leg inventory Real-time availability checks to reduce the “quote that disappears” problem common in traditional empty leg sourcing

to reduce the “quote that disappears” problem common in traditional empty leg sourcing Transparent, all-in pricing that makes it easy to compare options and understand what is included in each offer

that makes it easy to compare options and understand what is included in each offer Safety- and operator-profile visibility so travelers, brokers, and corporates can see operator credentials and quality indicators

“Our audience doesn’t need hype; they need certainty,” the founding team said. “Every search on EmptyJet is about delivering clarity—Is this flight really available? Is the price fair? Is the operator reputable? Our technology and data answer those questions in seconds.”

A More Responsible Way to Fly Private

Because empty legs are flights that must operate regardless of passenger demand, EmptyJet frames its value not only in financial terms but also as a more responsible use of existing aviation resources.

When a traveler books an empty leg, they are:

Occupying a flight that would otherwise reposition empty

Avoiding the creation of an additional charter sector for the same trip

Making more efficient use of fuel, crew time, and airport capacity

EmptyJet complements, rather than replaces, corporate and personal aviation programs, giving decision-makers a smarter option when timing and routes align with existing repositioning flights.

Launch and Availability

At launch, EmptyJet will prioritize high-demand corridors and hubs across North America, Middle East anEurope, working with a growing network of vetted operators and broker partners. Additional routes and regions will be added as operator and customer participation scales.

Interested travelers, brokers, corporate travel teams, and operators can:

Request early access to the platform

Register interest for route alerts on preferred city pairs

Explore partnership opportunities and integration options





About EmptyJet

EmptyJet is a digital marketplace dedicated to transforming private aviation’s empty leg inefficiency into smart luxury opportunity. By connecting repositioning flights with discerning travelers through AI-driven matching, real-time availability verification, and transparent pricing, EmptyJet delivers private jet experiences typically 30–75% below traditional charter rates while preserving the exclusivity, safety, and service standards of premium aviation.

Serving affluent travelers, corporate clients, brokers, concierges, and operators, EmptyJet exists to help the industry fly smarter and pay fair — maximizing value for every stakeholder every time an aircraft moves.