RevPropeller Announces Launch of Innovative Financial Education Platform for Pastors

RevPropeller, a faith-driven financial education company, has officially launched a unique platform that empowers pastors and ministry leaders to make smarter financial decisions. Through easy-to-understand tools and educational resources, RevPropeller helps clergy navigate complex tax and compensation structures with greater clarity—transforming financial confusion into confidence.

Equipping Pastors to Lead with Financial Clarity

For decades, pastors have faced significant financial challenges due to the complexity of clergy tax laws and a lack of tailored financial education. RevPropeller bridges this gap by offering step-by-step guidance, practical tools, and accessible teaching that help ministry leaders better understand how to structure their pay and use available tax benefits wisely.

“Many pastors are overpaying taxes or missing opportunities simply because no one has ever taught them how their pay works,” said Ray R. Harris, Founder of RevPropeller. “RevPropeller exists to change that. Our goal is to give pastors the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their compensation and financial future.”

Faith-Based Education, Not Financial Products

RevPropeller’s approach is entirely educational—not transactional. The platform does not sell or manage financial products. Instead, it equips pastors to make wise decisions, evaluate professional advice with discernment, and engage confidently with their own financial planning.

“Our mission is to teach, not to sell,” Harris added. “When pastors understand the systems that govern their finances, they’re better positioned to experience financial peace and lead from a place of strength.”

A Tailored Solution for a Unique Community

With more than 350,000 pastors serving across the U.S., clergy remain one of the most underserved groups in financial education. RevPropeller stands apart by focusing exclusively on the unique realities of pastoral compensation—like the housing allowance and dual tax status—while providing pastors with practical, ministry-minded financial insights they can apply immediately.

Through calculators, video modules, and guided education, the platform helps pastors explore how thoughtful pay structuring and financial awareness can reduce unnecessary tax exposure and support long-term stability—without requiring external management or high-cost advisors.

Empowering Pastors, Strengthening Ministries

When pastors gain financial clarity, their families and ministries benefit as well. By reducing financial stress and uncertainty, ministry leaders can focus more fully on their calling and community impact.

“Our heart is to see pastors thrive—spiritually, emotionally, and financially,” said Harris. “When pastors lead from a place of peace, the ripple effects reach families, congregations, and communities.”

Looking Ahead

This launch marks the beginning of RevPropeller’s mission to transform how pastors approach their finances. The company plans to expand its offerings with additional educational tools, expert interviews, and community resources—all designed to keep financial education simple, trustworthy, and accessible to ministry leaders nationwide.

“Our mission is clear,” Harris concluded. “Help pastors lead from a place of financial peace so they can focus on what truly matters—serving their communities and fulfilling their calling.”

About RevPropeller

RevPropeller is a faith-based financial education company founded by Ray R. Harris. The platform empowers pastors and ministry leaders to understand and optimize their pay structures, make informed tax-related decisions, and build lasting financial confidence. RevPropeller’s mission is to help pastors achieve financial peace through education—allowing them to lead their ministries from a place of strength and purpose.

