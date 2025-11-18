DMR News

Jeff Bezos to Serve as Co-CEO of New AI Startup Project Prometheus After Backing Its $6.2 Billion Raise

Nov 18, 2025

Bezos Steps Back Into Operations With New Venture
Jeff Bezos is set to step back into day-to-day operations as co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, a new AI startup he is helping fund with a reported $6.2 billion round, according to The New York Times. The company plans to build AI systems focused on engineering and manufacturing across areas such as computing, aerospace, and automotive production.

Vik Bajaj Joins as Co-CEO
The report said Bezos will share the co-CEO role with Vik Bajaj, who previously led Google’s life sciences division and co-founded Verily. Bajaj also co-founded Foresite Labs, an AI-focused affiliate of investment firm Foresite Capital, and recently left the firm to launch Project Prometheus, according to the NYT. Bezos has not held an operational leadership position since stepping away from Amazon in 2021.

Focus on AI for the Physical Economy
Project Prometheus describes its focus as “AI for the physical economy,” according to its LinkedIn page. The NYT reported that its work will resemble efforts by Periodic Labs, a company developing technology that simulates the physical world to train AI models and accelerate scientific research. The startup has built a staff of nearly 100 people, including researchers who previously worked at Meta, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind.

No Comment From Amazon or Bajaj
The NYT said Amazon and Bajaj did not respond to requests for comment.

Featured image credits: Wikemedia Commons

