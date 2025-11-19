TIME Universe Launches Web3 Ecosystem with Monetization, Networking, and Censorship-resistant Social Media

TIME Universe, a Web3 ecosystem focused on direct access, digital ownership and transparent creator–fan interactions, announced the launch of its integrated platform. The ecosystem unites three flagship products — The Time of Heroes, MEEET, and TIME Network — all powered by the native TIMECOIN token.

The platform addresses long-standing issues in the digital economy, including censorship on traditional platforms, algorithmic suppression, creator revenue extraction and the absence of direct communication channels with influential figures. TIME Universe provides blockchain-verified ownership, transparent access models and infrastructure where intermediaries cannot extract disproportionate value.

Three Products Operating as One System

The Time of Heroes

A platform that allows users to book direct consultations, calls and meetings with entrepreneurs, creators, athletes and other public figures — without agencies or intermediaries.

MEEET

A networking and dating application built on NFT verification. It connects high-value individuals using blockchain-validated credentials. After an offline meeting is confirmed, both participants receive $TIME, turning real networking into verifiable economic activity.

TIME Network

A censorship-resistant social platform where creators retain full ownership of their content, revenue and audience. TIME Network eliminates shadow bans, algorithmic throttling and monetization cuts, ensuring creators maintain full control over distribution and earnings.

TIMECOIN: The Universal Token of the Ecosystem

TIMECOIN is the currency that powers all transactions, rewards and access rights across the three platforms. Use cases include:

• Purchasing time with industry leaders

• Accessing premium MEEET features and NFT verification

• Monetization tools inside TIME Network

• Staking rewards for long-term contributors

• Governance participation

TIMECOIN serves as the economic backbone that enables cross-platform utility and strengthens network effects as user activity grows.

Presale Structure and Roadmap

The TIMECOIN presale will roll out in several rounds with progressively increasing pricing tiers. Early participants receive the most favorable token rate.

Planned allocations:

– Round 1 (Selected influencers): $5M at $0.008

– Round 2 (broader influencer phase): $15M at $0.0168

– Round 3 (institutional phase): $20M at $0.02

Purchase limits apply across Seed, Private and Public Presale phases. Precise timing and technical details will be communicated separately.

Official Statement

“The digital economy has been controlled by centralized platforms where creators receive minimal returns while platforms extract the majority of value,” said a TIME Universe representative. “TIME Universe is designed to redistribute ownership back to individuals — allowing them to monetize their time, their expertise and their content without platform-level interference.”

Blockchain Infrastructure and Ownership

All products within TIME Universe rely on verifiable on-chain mechanics to ensure data integrity, transparent settlement and scalable user interaction. The ecosystem is built for global expansion with continuous onboarding of public figures, creators and experts.

About TIME Universe

TIME Universe is a Web3 ecosystem combining time monetization, premium networking and censorship-resistant social media. The platform includes The Time of Heroes, MEEET and TIME Network — unified through the TIMECOIN token — enabling direct access to public figures, blockchain-verified networking and decentralized content ownership.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

