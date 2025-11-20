DMR News

Melbourne Building Inspector Launches New Website to Help Home Buyers Avoid Costly Property Defects

ByEthan Lin

Nov 20, 2025

Inscope Property Inspections, a Registered Building Inspector serving residential and commercial building buyers in Melbourne, has announced the launch of a newly designed website, which aims to provide prospective home buyers with the clear, expert information and insights they need to determine the true condition of a building.

The team is led by Nick Stojanovski, the leading Registered Building Practitioner, who brings over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. He and the team at Inscope specialise in pre-purchase inspections, building defect evaluations, pest assessments, and pre-handover appraisals.

The new website is designed to help clients navigate the process of getting a building inspected with ease and confidence, featuring detailed descriptions that break down the various services offered, from pre-auction inspections to bespoke defect surveys and combined building & pest checks. They highlight the tools and techniques used, such as moisture meters and high-definition imagery devices that allow for more accurate and reliable results, leading to reports delivered within 24 hours that provide clear, actionable advice and professional recommendations on how to proceed.

The aim of the site is to make the inspection process as transparent as possible for homebuyers, so they know what they can expect and how the services are carried out. It also showcases the benefits of inspections, how they can help buyers make more informed decisions, and improve their negotiation position.

Every assessment is carried out personally by Nick, rather than outsourced contractors, meaning that clients will have one point of contact through the entire process, and one that knows precisely what a high-quality property looks like, from top to bottom. Having worked with customers through every part of the construction and buying process due to his experience in the industry, he aims to provide fast communication, honest feedback, and genuine support to alleviate the anxiety and overwhelming feeling that people often feel when trying to close a house purchase.

The launch of Inscope Property Inspections’ new website ensures that home buyers in the Melbourne market are able to make their purchases with the due diligence that can be the difference between a sound investment and an expensive mistake. They recommend that buyers take a look at the website and get in touch directly for any help they might need.

For more information about Inscope Property Inspections, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

