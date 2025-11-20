DMR News

Lighting New York Launches “My Projects” — A Powerful New Tool to Organize, Share & Shop Lighting Projects Just in Time for Holiday Buying Season

Nov 20, 2025

Lighting New York, a leading online retailer of lighting and home furnishings, announces the launch of My Projects, an intuitive project-planning tool designed to help trade professionals, builders, designers, and homeowners organize lighting selections from inspiration through installation.

Built for the pace and complexity of real-world design, construction, and renovation, My Projects allows users to:

  • Group products by project, room, and placement for clear visualization and planning
  • Store curated product selections for easy return visits and multi-phase jobs
  • Share project collections with clients, contractors, architects, or teammates
  • Collaborate directly with a Lighting Expert for product guidance, technical specs, and quote support

Whether users are planning a whole-home build, updating a single room, or sourcing lighting for commercial spaces, My Projects streamlines the entire journey—from initial inspiration to final fixture selection.

Designed to Eliminate Missed Deals During the Holiday Shopping Season

The launch arrives just as manufacturers and retailers enter the peak holiday shopping period, when limited-time promotions can create pressure to buy before properly planning. With My Projects, customers can build their lighting plans at their own pace while still securing the best pricing of the season.

By saving products in organized projects and working directly with a Lighting Expert, customers can:

  • Capture holiday pricing and promotions without rushing decisions
  • Receive customized quotes and guaranteed best pricing in the industry
  • Lock in vendor discounts across multiple brands in a single order
  • Ensure product selections align with design goals, budgets, and timelines

This combination of planning simplicity and personalized quoting makes My Projects a strategic resource for professionals managing multi-room or multi-property portfolios, as well as homeowners navigating remodels or large-scale seasonal buying.

Built for Professionals, Accessible to Everyone

While My Projects is optimized for trade workflows—including designers, electricians, builders, architects, and hospitality/commercial sectors—it is equally valuable for homeowners who want structured organization rather than ad-hoc wishlists.

Key professional features include:

  • Organized projects by room, placement, or phase
  • Options to duplicate or revise projects for multiple bids
  • Spec-ready product details including dimensions, finish options, and lead times
  • Collaboration tools for sending curated selections to clients for approval

A Natural Extension of Lighting New York’s Customer-First Strategy

My Projects reinforces Lighting New York’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expert support along every step of the lighting purchase lifecycle. This launch follows continued investments in trade programs, personalized project quoting, and expanded partnerships with leading brands.

“Lighting decisions shouldn’t be rushed or complicated,” said Derek Kloostra, CEO of Lighting New York. “My Projects gives customers a clear, organized space to plan their lighting and work alongside our experts to get the best pricing and the right products for every room.”

Start Your First Project Today

My Projects is now available to all customers at LightingNewYork.com.

