Ascent Training Announces New Leadership Development Workshop in Colorado

Ascent Training Introduces Leadership Development Workshop to Elevate Entrepreneurs

Ascent Training, a leader in personal development and executive coaching, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated leadership development workshop in Denver, Colorado. The new program is tailored for entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to accelerate their growth, overcome obstacles, and elevate their leadership capabilities.

The two-day workshop is designed to provide deep insights into the psychology of leadership, offering practical strategies that leaders can apply immediately to drive success in their businesses and teams. Through a combination of powerful teachings and group interactions, participants will gain actionable tools to boost their performance, communication, and decision-making skills.

Empowering Leaders to Achieve Sustainable Growth

With over 20 years of experience in personal development and coaching, Terri Wilber, CEO and Lead Trainer at Ascent Training, has crafted this workshop to help leaders break through limiting beliefs that often hinder their progress. “Leadership begins from within,” said Wilber. “Our goal is to empower business owners and executives to not only lead effectively but to do so in a way that creates lasting transformation, both personally and professionally.”

The workshop focuses on helping leaders become more self-aware, manage their emotions, and communicate with greater impact. These skills are crucial in creating a high-performance culture that fosters collaboration, accountability, and growth within teams.

A Unique Approach to Leadership Development

Unlike traditional leadership programs, Ascent Training’s new workshop delves deeper into the unconscious drivers that shape decision-making and behavior. By integrating cutting-edge science with emotional intelligence techniques, participants are equipped with the tools to create sustainable, positive change.

The workshop also emphasizes the importance of vulnerability and authenticity in leadership. “We encourage leaders to embrace their full selves and lead from a place of authenticity. When you are true to yourself, you inspire trust and loyalty in your team,” Wilber explained.

Align & Elevate: The Flagship Program for High-Achieving Entrepreneurs

Ascent Training’s flagship program, Align & Elevate, is a core component of the company’s mission to transform high-achievers into powerful, effective leaders. This intensive workshop is not just about gaining new knowledge, it is an immersive experience that helps leaders integrate valuable insights into their everyday lives.

Participants in Align & Elevate will be guided through deep personal work that uncovers and releases limiting beliefs, helping them move past mental and emotional barriers that stand in the way of their success. With a focus on creating clarity, confidence, and actionable steps, this workshop provides an environment where attendees can challenge themselves and grow both as individuals and professionals.

A Community of Like-Minded Leaders

What sets Ascent Training apart from other coaching and training providers is its emphasis on community. The company creates a space for participants to connect with other like-minded individuals who share the same values of integrity, growth, and transformation. By fostering relationships in a supportive, collaborative environment, Ascent Training helps entrepreneurs and leaders build networks that will support their journey long after the workshop ends.



A History of Recognition and Success

Ascent Training has garnered widespread recognition for its commitment to integrity, authenticity, and outstanding service in the personal development space. The company has earned accolades such as the Thomas DiPaollla Award for Outstanding Community Contribution and the Applewood Business Association’s Leader of the Year award. These recognitions further solidify Ascent Training’s position as a leader in leadership development and executive coaching.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Leadership Development at Ascent Training

With this new workshop, Ascent Training continues its mission to empower leaders to unlock their fullest potential. The company’s commitment to creating deep, lasting change for its clients positions it as a driving force in the personal development industry. As the company expands its reach, it is poised to transform the way leaders approach their personal and professional growth.

The Align & Elevate workshop is just one example of how Ascent Training is meeting the needs of today’s fast-paced business world, where leaders must be resilient, adaptable, and always striving for growth.

For more information about the leadership development workshop or to register for upcoming events, visit Ascent Training .

About Ascent Training

Ascent Training is a personal development and coaching company that helps entrepreneurs, business leaders, and high achievers unlock their full potential. Founded by Terri Wilber, the company combines cutting-edge science with emotional intelligence techniques to help clients create sustainable, lasting transformations. Ascent Training is known for its commitment to integrity, authenticity, and ongoing support.

