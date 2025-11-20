ROSYFOXY Expands Internationally and Becomes the Best Selling Serum on TikTok Singapore

ROSYFOXY’s Breakthrough Success: The Rise of a Global Skincare Brand

ROSYFOXY, the London based skincare brand founded by Malaysian entrepreneur Lee Bin Hao, has rapidly become a standout name in the global beauty industry. The brand achieved a significant milestone by becoming the number one best selling serum on TikTok in Singapore within its first year. With its commitment to scientifically backed skincare and real customer results, and without relying on big marketing budgets or expensive billboard campaigns, ROSYFOXY’s success has been driven purely by genuine word of mouth and authentic customer satisfaction.

ROSYFOXY is a global skincare house of innovation built on collaborations with leading European and Korean laboratories. The brand’s products feature advanced biotechnology, including the premium Rose Stem Cell ingredient from INNOVA BM Ltd in Bulgaria, and are manufactured in South Korea at HANACOS Co. Ltd, a world class facility trusted by major beauty brands worldwide.

“We’ve always believed that skincare should be powered by science and trusted by customers, not by marketing hype or gimmicks,” said Lee Bin Hao, Founder of ROSYFOXY. “Our serum’s success on TikTok in Singapore, where it became the best-selling product, is a testament to the genuine results our customers experience. It’s all about transparency, authenticity, and real, visible improvements in skin health.”

A Scientifically Backed Skincare Revolution

ROSYFOXY’s approach to skincare is built on patented biotechnology and clinical credibility. At the heart of the brand’s best seller serum is Rose Stem Cell, a breakthrough ingredient developed by Bulgarian scientists that supports skin repair, regeneration and long term skin health. It is also rich in exosomes, which provide rejuvenating benefits and help improve texture, brightness and overall skin resilience.

ROSYFOXY’s formulas undergo strict development and testing through collaborations with leading European biotechnology laboratories and world class Korean manufacturers. This scientific foundation ensures that every product delivers visible improvements within a short period of time and meets global safety and regulatory standards.

ROSYFOXY’s Global Expansion and Local Success

Since its launch, ROSYFOXY has expanded rapidly with a presence in key international markets including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The brand plans to continue its growth across Asia and the Middle East. Its success on social commerce platforms such as TikTok in Singapore has propelled ROSYFOXY into the spotlight, attracting customers who value transparent formulas and science backed results.

ROSYFOXY is committed to offering high quality skincare without the inflated prices often associated with premium beauty products, making its innovations accessible to a wide range of customers. The brand’s core ingredients are COSMOS approved, ensuring safety, sustainability and high efficacy in every formula.

The Power of Customer Trust and Word of Mouth

What sets ROSYFOXY apart from its competitors is its focus on authentic customer stories and real results. The company’s serum has garnered attention not only for its effectiveness but also for the passionate community of customers who continue to share their before-and-after experiences. These genuine stories have contributed to the brand’s success on social platforms, where customers actively engage in live streaming sessions that often sell out the product.

Customer reviews are consistently positive, with testimonials highlighting visible skin improvements such as smoother texture, radiant complexion, and reduced pigmentation within a short period of time. The serum’s ability to transform skin health has made it a must-have in daily routines for many.

“My 6th repeat order, stock up at least 6 bottles each time. Need not say whether the Rosa serum is good. The picture speaks a thousand words. Glad that my Michelin tyre necklines of many years are now gone. With a smoother face & neck, I definitely look much younger now.”

“My 3rd repeat order. I finished 1 bottle in a week. Skin texture smoothened, complexion is more radiant. Pigmentation lightened, fine lines & neck lines visibly reduced within a week. A must-use serum in my daily skincare routine.”

“Pigmentation and brightening the skin. Bought the triple pack for family members. It’s an easy and simple step that one bottle of the serum settles everything. Hopefully, the prices of ROSA will remain affordable so that more people can benefit from it.”

ROSYFOXY’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, ROSYFOXY plans to expand its global presence even further, reaching more customers in Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The brand will continue to focus on scientific innovation, clinical research, and the delivery of visible skin improvements to its loyal customer base.

“We believe in the power of science, transparency, and customer trust to guide our future,” said Lee Bin Hao. “As we continue to grow, we’ll keep focusing on what has made us successful, offering high-quality skincare products that deliver real results at honest prices.”

Why Choose ROSYFOXY?

Powered by Rose Stem Cell: Revolutionary biotechnology developed by INNOVA BM Ltd, Bulgaria.

Manufactured in South Korea: Formulated and produced by HANACOS Co. Ltd, a trusted facility in the beauty industry.

Clinically Proven Results: Visible skin improvement within 14 days of use.

Global Trust: Trusted by customers across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Affordable: High-quality skincare at a transparent, honest price without the reliance on celebrity endorsements.

About ROSYFOXY

Founded by Lee Bin Hao, ROSYFOXY is a global skincare brand built on science, collaboration, and transparency. The company offers Rose Stem Cell-powered products designed to visibly improve skin texture, pigmentation, and fine lines within 14 days. Through its manufacturing collaboration with a world-class South Korean and patented biotechnology from Bulgaria, ROSYFOXY continues to expand its global presence while maintaining a commitment to high-quality, accessible skincare solutions.

