Emerging Abstract Artist Tricia Seymour-Barrier to Feature on Times Square Billboard

Tricia Seymour-Barrier: Emerging Artist to Showcase Work in Times Square

Tricia Seymour-Barrier, a self-taught abstract texture artist based in Texas, continues to make waves in the art world with her recent selection for a prominent feature in Times Square. Her vibrant abstract work, Radiance Between Worlds, will be displayed on a billboard in the heart of New York City on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, as part of a special exhibition curated by HMVC Gallery.

This recognition comes at a moment when Tricia’s art has captured significant attention both nationally and internationally. In 2025 alone, she has participated in over 30 exhibitions and has sold more than 100 original pieces since 2023. Her work resonates with viewers for its texture, color, and the emotional depth it evokes, inviting reflection and dialogue on the unseen aspects of life.

As a passionate artist, Tricia draws inspiration from her own life and experiences, using art to explore the mystical and intuitive aspects of the world. Every piece she creates is a conversation with the intangible, blending technique with intuition to produce works that are both visually captivating and thought-provoking.

A Major Milestone for Tricia Seymour-Barrier

Being selected for this Times Square billboard exhibition is a monumental achievement for Tricia, highlighting her rapid rise in the art world. HMVC Gallery, which selected only 55 artists for the prestigious feature, chose Tricia’s Radiance Between Worlds abstraction to be displayed in Duffy Square (7th Ave) between 47th and 46th Streets, just one block from the Disney store. This visibility in one of the world’s busiest intersections is a testament to the growing demand and recognition of her work.

Tricia expressed her excitement about the feature, stating, “It’s an incredible honor to have my work showcased in such an iconic location. Times Square is a place where so many dreams converge, and to have my art be part of that energy is deeply humbling.”

Rapid Rise and International Recognition

Tricia’s work has garnered attention not just in the U.S. but internationally as well. In 2026, she will have the opportunity to exhibit her artwork in several countries, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany, Crete, and Monaco. This growing global presence speaks to the universal appeal of her art and her ability to connect with audiences across different cultures.

Her works are known for their bold use of color and texture, creating layered compositions that invite viewers to interpret them in personal and transformative ways. Tricia’s art is more than just visual; it’s a journey of exploration and connection, making her one of the most talked-about emerging artists in the abstract scene.

About Tricia Seymour-Barrier

Dr. Tricia Seymour-Barrier, also known as TSB Fine Art, is an abstract texture artist whose work has captivated audiences worldwide. A self-taught artist with a passion for learning and experimenting, Tricia’s work reflects her deep connection to the mystical and unseen aspects of life. Her art invites reflection, emotional exploration, and a sense of connection with the world around us.

Tricia’s diverse background includes experience as a transpersonal psychotherapist, which further enhances the depth and introspection seen in her art. Her focus is on creating pieces that speak to the soul, challenging viewers to pause, reflect, and connect with the unseen forces that shape our lives.

