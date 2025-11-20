Instagram Begins Shutting Down Australian Teen Accounts Ahead of Nationwide Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Starts Removing Accounts for Users Under 16

Instagram, Facebook, and Threads have begun notifying Australian users identified as being between 13 and 15 that their accounts will be deactivated starting 4 December. The move comes ahead of Australia’s nationwide ban on social media use for under-16s, which takes effect on 10 December. Meta said it is sending alerts via text, email, and in-app messages. The ban covers multiple platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X, and Reddit. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the law as a “world-leading” effort aimed at “letting kids be kids.” Meta and other companies oppose the policy but say they will comply.

Scope of the Ban and Steps Taken by Meta

Australia’s regulator estimates there are 150,000 Facebook users and 350,000 Instagram users in the 13-15 age group. Beginning 4 December, children under 16 will be blocked from creating accounts on Meta platforms. Meta is asking teens to update their contact information so the company can notify them when they become eligible to return. Users may download and save their posts, messages, and videos before their accounts are closed.

Age Verification Options and Limitations

Teens who believe they are old enough to use the platforms can challenge the restriction by submitting a video selfie for facial age estimation or by uploading government-issued identification such as a driver’s licence. All verification methods were tested earlier this year by the UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme in a report commissioned by the Australian government. The report said each method had strengths but noted that no single approach worked effectively in all contexts.

Penalties and Regulatory Expectations

Platforms that fail to take “reasonable steps” to block under-16s could face fines of up to A$50 million. Meta’s head of safety Antigone Davis told Reuters that the company is working to remove all users under 16 by the 10 December deadline but expects compliance to be an ongoing process. The company has advocated for a law requiring parental approval before teens download any social media app. Meta told Australia’s Seven News that teens “may attempt to circumvent age assurance measures” but said it is committed to meeting its legal obligations.

Wider Industry Actions and Related Measures

Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the ban aims to protect teens from pressures and risks associated with online platforms. Some companies have begun adjusting their policies ahead of the law. Roblox announced that children under 16 will no longer be able to chat with adult strangers, introducing mandatory age checks for chat features in December across Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, and globally in January.

Platforms Covered and Excluded Under Australia’s Ban

The e-Safety Commissioner published the list of platforms required to enforce the upcoming age restriction. Services covered by the ban include Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and YouTube. Platforms not included are Discord, GitHub, Google Classroom, LEGO Play, Messenger, Roblox, Steam and Steam Chat, WhatsApp, and YouTube Kids.

