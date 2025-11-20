Seasonal Maine Announces 2025 Winter and Christmas Gift Boxes

Winter Gifting Season Marked by New Curated Collection

Seasonal Maine, part of New England Artisan LLC, has announced the launch of its 2025 Winter and Christmas Gift Box Collection. The company reports that the holiday season remains its busiest time of year, with national customers seeking meaningful gift options that reflect a sense of place and craftsmanship. The new collection continues the company’s focus on bringing the character of Maine to recipients through artisan foods, handcrafted goods, and regionally inspired items.

The collection includes selections from small batch makers across Maine. Items range from wild blueberry jams and maple syrups to coastal themed sweets, candles, soaps, and bakery goods. Each box is assembled with attention to seasonal themes and visual presentation. According to the company, this combination of products and styling allows customers to send a gift that feels personal and connected to Maine, even from far away.

Ken Tapscott, Owner of Seasonal Maine, stated, “Our goal is to create gifts that feel thoughtful. People choose our boxes because they want to send something that reflects Maine and the stories behind local makers.”

Holiday Demand for Curated and Ready to Ship Gifts

The company notes that customers continue to seek holiday gifts that offer both quality and convenience. Seasonal Maine prepares each box for immediate shipment, which allows senders to select a gift that is already packaged, styled, and ready to deliver. The company reports steady growth in early season orders, along with increased interest from customers who previously traveled to Maine or have personal ties to the state.

Each Winter and Christmas box is designed around regional ingredients, cold season flavors, and traditional Maine themes. Product photography is created in house to present each box in its intended style. This includes a clean and coastal aesthetic that aligns with the brand’s visual identity.

Seasonal Maine also highlights growing demand from corporate clients. Businesses use the Winter and Christmas boxes for employee appreciation, client gifts, and year end acknowledgments. Boxes may be sent individually or in bulk, and each shipment can include an optional custom message printed and enclosed in the package.

Expansion of the Seasonal Subscription Gift Box Program

In addition to the 2025 holiday collection, Seasonal Maine has expanded its Seasonal Subscription Gift Box Program. Subscribers receive four boxes per year that reflect Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Each shipment contains a new curation of small batch foods and artisan goods that represent the landscape and flavors of the season.

The program has gained traction among households with long distance family members, grandparents, and customers who want to experience regional items throughout the year. The company notes that subscriptions have also become a popular choice for client appreciation and ongoing corporate gifting needs.

Tapscott added, “The subscription program offers a way to stay connected all year. Customers enjoy sending a reminder of Maine that arrives each season with a different story to tell.”

Connection to Maine as a Central Theme in Winter Gifting

Seasonal Maine reports that many customers purchase the Winter and Christmas boxes because they want to share a memory or emotional connection to the state. This group includes individuals who once lived in Maine, traveled to the coast during summer months, or maintain family ties to the region. The company sees this as a driving factor behind repeat holiday business, with many customers returning for the same gift categories year after year.

The Winter 2025 collection aims to represent the quiet and nostalgic qualities associated with Maine during the colder months. The company selected products that reflect traditional flavors along with items sourced from long established Maine artisans. These elements support the company’s goal of offering a curated experience that feels authentic and consistent.

Focus on Quality and Reliable Shipping for the Holiday Season

Seasonal Maine communicates that quality control remains central to the release of its holiday products. Each item is inspected and each box is assembled by hand. This approach is intended to provide a consistent experience for recipients nationwide.

The company also notes improvements in holiday shipping logistics for the 2025 season. Updated packaging processes have been introduced to support higher volume while maintaining careful presentation. Seasonal Maine encourages customers to consider holiday deadlines to ensure timely delivery. Shipping information is available through the company’s websites at neartisan.com and seasonalmaine.com .

About Seasonal Maine

Seasonal Maine, part of New England Artisan LLC, is a gift box company that highlights the makers, flavors, and craftsmanship of Maine. The company partners with small batch producers and regional artisans to assemble curated boxes for holidays, personal occasions, corporate gifting, and year round celebrations. Each product is selected for quality and regional character, and each box is styled and packaged with a coastal New England aesthetic.

Media Contact

