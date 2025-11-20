US, UK, and Australia sanction Russian web host tied to ransomware operations

Coordinated action targets Media Land and affiliates

The United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have sanctioned a Russian web hosting company accused of supporting ransomware operations. The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it imposed coordinated sanctions on Media Land, three related firms, and several executives. One of the executives sanctioned is the company’s general director, known as Yalishanda, who allegedly provided servers and troubleshooting support to cybercriminals.

Investigators cite links to major ransomware gangs

Officials said Media Land’s infrastructure was used by criminal groups to launch distributed denial-of-service attacks. Ransomware gangs such as LockBit, BlackSuit, and Play allegedly relied on the company’s services. According to the Treasury, some employees at Media Land worked directly with cybercriminals.

“Bulletproof” hosting providers promote themselves as resistant to law enforcement actions and are frequently used to operate malicious systems. U.S. officials said companies like Media Land enable cybercriminals to attack businesses in the U.S. and allied nations, though specific victims were not named.

UK designates additional front company

The U.K.’s Foreign Office announced sanctions against Hypercore, a U.K.-based company officials said was created as a front for Aeza Group. Aeza, another bulletproof hosting provider, was sanctioned by the U.S. in July. The U.K. said Aeza is linked to the Social Design Agency, a Kremlin-connected disinformation organization.

Impact of the sanctions

The sanctions make it illegal for individuals and businesses in the U.S., U.K., and Australia to transact with the designated companies and executives. Assets held in these jurisdictions are also effectively frozen.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency released guidance on Wednesday outlining steps organizations can take to reduce risks associated with bulletproof hosting providers.

