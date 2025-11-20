Bluesky introduces new moderation tools aimed at clearer tracking and stronger transparency

Bluesky is rolling out new moderation changes designed to bring more clarity, consistency, and transparency to how the platform handles rule violations. The updates arrive alongside the latest version of the app (v1.110), which also includes a new dark-mode icon and redesigned reply controls.

Clearer standards as the platform grows

Bluesky says the revisions stem from rapid user growth and the need for clearer expectations around behavior. The company noted that while users come to the platform to socialize, debate, and share creative work, online interactions can sometimes become harsher than offline conversations. The changes follow a recent incident in which a user was suspended over a post referencing a Johnny Cash lyric that moderators interpreted as a threat.

More reporting options and better internal tracking

The platform is expanding post-report categories from six to nine. Users can now report issues like Youth Harassment or Bullying, Eating Disorders, and potential Human Trafficking content — categories aligned with new safety laws, including the U.K.’s Online Safety Act. Bluesky has also upgraded internal tools so moderators can track violations and enforcement actions more comprehensively, which the company says will improve consistency and response times.

Updated strike system and clearer user notifications

Bluesky is refining its strike system with severity ratings that determine the level of enforcement. Critical-risk content may lead to a permanent ban, while less severe posts may incur lower penalties. Accounts that accumulate violations can also face permanent removal.

Users will now receive detailed notifications explaining which guideline was violated, the assigned severity level, total violation count, how close they are to the next enforcement threshold, and the length of any suspension. All enforcement decisions can be appealed.

Broader moderation push amid community tensions

The update follows Bluesky’s revised Community Guidelines from October. While the company wants to foster a wide range of communities, it has faced criticism for allowing certain controversial accounts to remain on the platform. CEO Jay Graber drew pushback in October after appearing to dismiss user concerns, highlighting ongoing tensions between Bluesky’s goals and user expectations.

Pressure from global safety laws

Like other platforms, Bluesky must navigate a growing set of regulations requiring stronger protections for minors and vulnerable users. Earlier this year, the platform temporarily blocked access in Mississippi, citing an inability to comply with the state’s age-assurance requirements.

Featured image credits: Yohan Marion via Unsplash

