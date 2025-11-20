Google Maps expands features with Gemini tips and improved Explore

Gemini-powered tips arrive in Maps

Google Maps is rolling out new features meant to help users plan visits more effectively, including a Gemini-powered “know before you go” tips section. When users search for places such as restaurants, hotels, or venues, they will see short tips that highlight information like booking methods, parking suggestions, or lesser-known menu items. Each tip can be tapped for additional details. The feature is launching in the U.S. on Android and iOS.

Explore tab gets refreshed layout

Google has updated the Explore tab to make it easier to find nearby trends and curated recommendations. Users can swipe up to see lists of restaurants, sights, and activities, including newly opened spots or local attractions. Maps will also highlight curated lists from partners such as Viator, Lonely Planet, OpenTable, and local creators. The redesigned Explore tab begins rolling out globally this month on Android and iOS.

Predicted EV charger availability

Google is introducing a feature for EV drivers that forecasts how many chargers are likely to be available when they arrive. The prediction tool uses AI to analyze real-time and historical charger data. Users can see these estimates by searching for “EV chargers” in Maps. The feature starts rolling out next week on Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in.

New nickname-based review option

Google Maps will also allow users to post reviews using a nickname such as “Eager Elf” or “Julia Loves Sweets.” Reviews remain tied to each person’s Google Account in the background, ensuring that each user can leave only one review per business and reducing attempts at review bombing.

The update follows Google Maps’ wider Gemini integration, which lets users ask about points of interest along a route, request information on topics such as news or sports, and carry out tasks like adding events to their calendar.

