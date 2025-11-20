Vector AGR Unveils Full Line of Smart Agricultural Solutions at AGRITECHNICA 2025

The world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition, AGRITECHNICA 2025, officially opened at Messe Hannover, bringing together 2,905 exhibitors from over 150 countries. At this global event themed “Touch Smart Efficiency,” Vector AGR drew significant attention by unveiling its full range of smart agriculture products, including next-generation auto steering systems, agricultural drones, intelligent irrigation system, and unmanned ground vehicle. The company’s latest innovations underscored China’s growing strength in smart farming technologies and its commitment to advancing global agricultural efficiency.

During the exhibition, Vector AGR hosted its official new product launch event — Vector AGR 2025 Launch | Smart Farming, Connected Future — on November 11. The event marked an important milestone for the company as it introduced its latest generation of intelligent agricultural equipment, underscoring its ambition to build a more efficient and interconnected global smart farming ecosystem.

The new-generation auto steering systems HD818 and HD812 made their debut at the exhibition, drawing significant interest for their integrated vision guidance and intelligent spraying system. The vision guidance combines attitude sensing, path planning, and intelligent steering to enhance precision and reduce mechanical wear, while the intelligent spraying function enables speed-based quantitative and sectional control, greatly improving pesticide efficiency and reducing waste.

The V180 agricultural drone also made its international debut at the exhibition. With a maximum payload capacity of 180 kilograms, it is designed for both spraying、spreading and transport tasks.

Meanwhile, the VH300 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), developed for complex farming environments such as orchards and greenhouses, further demonstrated the company’s commitment to diversified innovation. Featuring autonomous path planning and modular task execution, it can be equipped with multiple operation modules — from spraying and transport to mowing — offering flexible solutions for different field conditions.

Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDxTDp3KoAk

In addition, Vector AGR’s intelligent irrigation system was well received by professional growers for its precise control, automatic adjustment, and remote management capabilities. By connecting irrigation, spraying, and data-driven management, Vector AGR continues to expand the boundaries of smart agriculture with integrated, high-performance solutions.

With over 50 countries of sales presence and a rapidly growing network of international partners, Vector AGR has become one of China’s most globally recognized providers of smart agriculture technologies. Its products have been widely adopted in farming operations across North America, South America, Europe, Russia,and Southeast Asia, providing strong support for agricultural modernization and sustainable productivity.

Looking ahead, Vector AGR will continue to uphold its principles of “Intelligent, Precise, and Efficient”, leveraging Agritechnica Hannover as a key platform to deepen global collaboration, accelerate international market expansion, and drive the application of advanced smart farming solutions.