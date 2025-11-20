DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Iraq’s Historical Wonders Safely Open for Travelers with Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency

ByEthan Lin

Nov 20, 2025

Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency is pleased to announce it has been awarded TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2025. The operator is playing a critical role in opening up the unique and historical country of Iraq, offering a safe experience for tourists keen to visit the nation’s key sights, many of which have been challenging to access for decades. The outfit provides secure and exclusive tours to Babylon, Ur, and Iraq’s UNESCO treasures for small groups, couples and individuals looking to experience Iraq in all its glory, offering flexible packages designed to individual requirements.

“Iraq is a country of culture and contrast, and yet the world hasn’t been able to experience its wonders until now,” says Aknaf Al Sawary executive Ahmed Abdulrazzaq. “Our team offers safe tours of many of the country’s most impressive sites, enabling sightseers and adventure travelers to gain unique insights into local culture and history.”

Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency offers various packages and works with international travel agencies to make trips as seamless as possible. It offers full-service ground handling, being a trusted Iraq destination management company (DMC), with full global recognition.

Travelers using the agency can explore some of the most exciting sites in the region, including the ruins of the ancient city of Babylon and the Ziggurat of Ur, perhaps the oldest-known structure in Mesopotamia. Tours also go to the ancient Erbil Citadel and the modern, bustling markets of Baghdad, for deeper immersion in the local culture.

Experienced local guides lead all tours and support is available from the agency 24/7. Travelers can benefit from the team’s deep regional knowledge and get bespoke transport advice, allowing for a worry-free experience. Security is handled by the agency throughout the process, offering extra protection to travelers requiring it.

Those seeking further information should consult Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency’s tour maps. These outline Baghdad and Iraq day by day itineraries, highlighting destinations en route, like Saddam Hussein’s Palace and the Imam Abbas Shrine.

For more information about Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Camp Social Announces Official Launch of New Website
Nov 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
SEO.co Expands SEO Audit Services to Include Advanced AI & LLM Visibility Audits
Nov 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Atlas Law Center Awards Inaugural 2025 Consumer Law Scholarship Honoring Professor
Nov 20, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801