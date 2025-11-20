Iraq’s Historical Wonders Safely Open for Travelers with Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency

Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency is pleased to announce it has been awarded TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2025. The operator is playing a critical role in opening up the unique and historical country of Iraq, offering a safe experience for tourists keen to visit the nation’s key sights, many of which have been challenging to access for decades. The outfit provides secure and exclusive tours to Babylon, Ur, and Iraq’s UNESCO treasures for small groups, couples and individuals looking to experience Iraq in all its glory, offering flexible packages designed to individual requirements.

“Iraq is a country of culture and contrast, and yet the world hasn’t been able to experience its wonders until now,” says Aknaf Al Sawary executive Ahmed Abdulrazzaq. “Our team offers safe tours of many of the country’s most impressive sites, enabling sightseers and adventure travelers to gain unique insights into local culture and history.”

Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency offers various packages and works with international travel agencies to make trips as seamless as possible. It offers full-service ground handling, being a trusted Iraq destination management company (DMC), with full global recognition.

Travelers using the agency can explore some of the most exciting sites in the region, including the ruins of the ancient city of Babylon and the Ziggurat of Ur, perhaps the oldest-known structure in Mesopotamia. Tours also go to the ancient Erbil Citadel and the modern, bustling markets of Baghdad, for deeper immersion in the local culture.

Experienced local guides lead all tours and support is available from the agency 24/7. Travelers can benefit from the team’s deep regional knowledge and get bespoke transport advice, allowing for a worry-free experience. Security is handled by the agency throughout the process, offering extra protection to travelers requiring it.

Those seeking further information should consult Aknaf Al Sawary Travel Agency’s tour maps. These outline Baghdad and Iraq day by day itineraries, highlighting destinations en route, like Saddam Hussein’s Palace and the Imam Abbas Shrine.

