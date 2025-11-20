DMR News

Theory Pixel Launches Brand Transformation, Is Now Interactive Theory

Ethan Lin

Nov 20, 2025

Theory Pixel, a boutique digital agency specializing in high-touch web design and marketing services, has today announced its official rebrand, now operating under the name Interactive Theory. The change represents not just a new name, but a range of growing capabilities, an innovation-driven culture, and a new vision for long-term growth.

Under the new Interactive Theory banner, the team is improving its core service scope, expanding its service lineup. It now offers not just WordPress-based web design work, but also AI-powered SEO, paid search management (including Google ads), and full-scale digital strategy and optimization. As such, they are now able to not only help clients build their custom online presences but to manage and grow them, attracting, converting, and retaining audiences through carefully managed online campaigns.

Both the rebrand and the expanded core services are made possible, in part, by a strategic growth initiative that sees them strengthening their operations and growing their client base across Arizona, California, and Hawaii. With local businesses in Arizona having served their longest-served community, Interactive Theory ensures that all of its new services will be available to AZ clients, while also expanding its footprint in California. They have also doubled down on tourism-focused marketing In Hawaii, expanding their local offices there to offer tailored web design and digital strategies for hospitality brands, hotels, visitor experiences, and tourist attractions.

Despite the expansion, Interactive Theory is cementing its dedication and commitment to boutique, results-driven services. They have reached their new level of growth through transparent collaboration, building long-term partnerships with clients, and providing custom-built solutions, so they intend to keep doing the same, rather than relying on cookie-cutter campaigns. Its team prides itself on clean, performant code, SEO-ready builds, and a creative execution that scales across devices and markets.

Having built over 200 websites to date, combining data-driven strategy, elegant design, and high-end technical development optimized for speed and conversion, Interactive Theory invites business owners across sectors and locations to come learn more about the services they offer and how they can help them. Their newly redesigned and rebranded website details all of the new, expanded, and improved services that they provide with more than a decade of experience.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

