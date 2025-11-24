DOGE Collapses After Elon Musk’s Turbulent Departure From Washington

DOGE has dissolved eight months before its charter was set to expire, following Elon Musk’s abrupt withdrawal from Washington and the prolonged infighting that emerged in his absence. Musk began distancing himself from the agency in April and was effectively gone by June, leaving behind a leadership void and considerable resentment among officials who had worked with him during his brief and contentious tenure.

A Tenure Marked by Confrontation

Musk’s time leading DOGE was defined by sweeping decisions and a management style shaped by years of running private companies. In Washington, that approach involved aggressive budget cuts, firings and attempts to consolidate authority. His methods frustrated federal employees and alienated senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Tensions escalated further when Musk became involved in a minor physical altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Politico reported that by late May, DOGE and Musk had fallen out of favour with President Trump. White House aides began pushing back against the agency, which had been established to advance Musk’s cost-cutting agenda. On May 30th, the White House formally bade Musk farewell and simultaneously removed his long-time associate, Steve Davis.

A Leadership Split Inside DOGE

Davis, who had worked alongside Musk for more than two decades, including in DOGE’s leadership, refused to leave despite no longer being a government employee. He attempted to assume control of the agency, creating a divide between staff who supported him and those who opposed his involvement.

When employees uncomfortable with Davis’s role began planning for DOGE’s future without him, he accused them of organising a coup. The White House intervened, dismissing Davis’s loyalists and ending his attempt to maintain influence within the agency less than two weeks after it began.

Unravelling of the Agency

DOGE entered a period of restructuring and leadership changes as remaining staff attempted to stabilise operations. Instead, the internal turmoil accelerated its decline. By early this month, when Reuters asked the White House about DOGE’s status, officials responded, “that doesn’t exist,” confirming the agency had ceased to function as a unified organisation.

Musk had arrived in Washington with plans to reduce government spending by trillions. During his time overseeing DOGE, federal spending increased, while his relationships with colleagues and allies deteriorated. His exit left the agency fractured, prompting its collapse well before the end of its scheduled term.

Featured image credits: Flickr

