Tej Kalianda Introduces a Systems Thinking Methodology for Addressing Fragmentation in Complex UX Ecosystems

Tej Kalianda, a UX industry expert with 15 years of experience designing at global technology organizations, has introduced a methodology intended to help teams apply systems thinking to large-scale, interconnected user experience environments. The approach, known as the Systemic Coherence Framework, outlines a structural method for resolving fragmentation across products, platforms, and digital touchpoints.

The framework addresses challenges that arise when multiple applications, channels, or services under the same brand feel inconsistent, resulting in design misalignment, conflicting terminology, and disconnected user journeys. According to Kalianda, these inconsistencies create significant usability barriers and can impact trust, satisfaction, and business performance.

“After spending years wrangling with big, messy systems, I’ve learned this isn’t a job for surface tweaks or pixel pushing. You can’t fix deep fragmentation by lining up logos. It takes a structural mindset,” Kalianda notes. “This isn’t about forcing sameness; it’s about shaping a unified, elegant ecosystem from the inside out.”

A Three-Part Methodology for Systemic UX Alignment

The Systemic Coherence Framework is structured around three core steps:

1. Ecosystem Mapping

The first phase involves creating a comprehensive view of the entire digital ecosystem, going beyond linear user journeys. This includes identifying every user interaction point, such as mobile apps, support channels, kiosks, emails, and partner services. The objective is to uncover breaks, inconsistencies, and friction points that are not visible in isolated workflow maps.

Kalianda notes that this approach is particularly useful for large, multi-channel organizations where service connections—such as loyalty programs or support systems—may be misaligned or outdated.

2. Identifying Systemic Levers

Rather than focusing on isolated visual discrepancies, this step guides teams to look for high-impact interventions that influence the broader ecosystem. These “systemic levers” create ripple effects that streamline experiences across multiple products.

Examples include unified content systems, shared data structures, harmonized interaction patterns, or organizational alignment around a core workflow. Kalianda describes these levers as strategic points where a single improvement can transform user experience across an entire suite of products.

3. Principle-Driven Governance

To maintain coherence as teams scale and ship continuously, the framework proposes a governance model based on fundamental UX principles rather than rigid rules. These guiding principles—such as Clarity, Security, or Empowerment—allow individual product teams to innovate while maintaining a shared spirit and intent.

This approach supports autonomy while ensuring that all experiences reflect a unified vision.

Role of Designers Within Systemic UX Approaches

Kalianda emphasizes that applying systems thinking shifts the role of designers beyond creating screens and components. Instead, designers become guides responsible for aligning the digital ecosystem, ensuring that each experience works cohesively with the rest.

“When users land in a coherent digital space, they don’t have to waste brainpower relearning different parts or second-guessing how things work,” she explains. “They feel understood, confident, and cared for.”

About Tej Kalianda

Tej Kalianda is a UX designer recognized for advancing responsible AI practices and systems-thinking methodologies in digital product development. With 15 years of experience at organizations including Google, PayPal, and Citrix, she has led the design of products used by millions of people globally. Kalianda’s work combines principles from environmental engineering and human-centered design to create thoughtful, accessible technology.