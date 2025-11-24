Dermasurge Clinic Announces Advanced Laser Hair Removal Services in London

Dermasurge Clinic, a leading Harley Street dermatology practice, has announced the expansion of its advanced laser hair removal services, offering patients a long-term solution for unwanted body hair with the highest standards of safety, precision, and care. The clinic is led by consultant dermatologist Dr. Hiba Injibar, a recognised expert with more than 20 years of experience in cosmetic and medical dermatology.

A Modern, Effective Answer to Unwanted Hair

Laser hair removal has become one of the most sought-after solutions for individuals looking to reduce or eliminate unwanted body hair without the repetitive cycle of shaving, waxing, or using chemical-based depilatory creams. Dermasurge provides one of the most advanced and reliable options in London, helping patients achieve smoother, hair-free skin through a treatment plan tailored to their needs.

Dermasurge’s system offers long-lasting results suitable for various areas of the body, making it an ideal choice for individuals wanting a more convenient and effective approach to hair reduction.

Why Patients Choose Dermasurge

Dermasurge has established itself as a trusted destination for laser dermatology by combining expertise, innovative technology, and a personalised approach.

Led by Renowned Dermatologist Dr. Hiba Injibar: With over two decades of experience, Dr. Injibar oversees all treatments to ensure clinical excellence and optimal results.

CQC-Regulated Harley Street Clinic: Patients receive care in a modern, fully regulated medical environment adhering to the highest safety standards.

Advanced Laser Technology: The clinic invests in leading-edge laser systems designed to treat different skin and hair types with precision and minimal discomfort.

Customised Treatment Plans: Each course of laser hair removal is tailored to the individual's goals, skin tone, and budget, ensuring a personalised and effective approach.

Convenient Laser Hair Removal “Near Me” in London

For patients searching for high-quality “laser hair removal near me,” Dermasurge offers easy access from across London thanks to its central Harley Street location. The clinic’s reputation, combined with its commitment to outstanding patient care, makes it a preferred choice for individuals seeking professional and lasting hair removal solutions close to home.

Setting a New Standard in Patient Experience

Dermasurge’s approach is rooted in medical expertise, patient comfort, and proven results. The clinic provides thorough consultations, transparent treatment plans, and ongoing support throughout the process to ensure safety and satisfaction at every stage.

About Dermasurge Clinic

Dermasurge is a Harley Street dermatology clinic specialising in both cosmetic and medical skin treatments. Led by consultant dermatologist Dr. Hiba Injibar , the clinic offers a comprehensive range of dermatological services supported by modern technology and a commitment to outstanding clinical care.