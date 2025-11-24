Security Specialists at Eydens Locksmiths Clarify Why Quality Locks and Alarms Are Vital for Coventry Businesses

Eydens Locksmiths and Security , a highly experienced provider of residential and commercial locksmith security services , has advised that business owners throughout Coventry should review their protection against break-ins and crimes, especially in the lead-up to the festive season.

The independent firm, which has been operating for 27 years, covers the Coventry and West Midlands region. The Master Locksmith Association (MLA) approved member is keen to raise awareness of crime rates and the prevalence of theft during Christmas closures.

Reasons Business Premises in Coventry Require Advanced Locks and Alarms

Advice issued by Eydens may not come as a surprise to businesses familiar with the city’s crime statistics, where, although there have been welcome reductions in serious incidents, the opposite is true of other criminal activity.

The latest figures also indicate that, while local police forces have successfully lowered violent crime by 2.8% over the last year, reported incidents remain 4% above the national average, and issues around antisocial behaviour, which can involve vandalism, graffiti and damage, have risen.

Antisocial behaviour comprises 15.6% of all Coventry crimes, a rise of 21.9%

Criminal damage stands at 97% of the national average as a continued concern

Burglaries have reduced by 18.2%, but are still 13% above national averages

This indicates an above-average risk that premises in the city, especially those close to nightlife areas and closed over the winter break, will experience some form of break-in, property damage, or theft.

Company owner Rob Eyden from Eydens says, ‘Coventry is a fantastic city, and it’s our home and place of business. However, it’s important to inform our communities about these issues, because taking preventative action may be essential to protecting businesses from avoidable criminal damage and theft.’

Guidance Around Security Measures for Businesses in Coventry

Rob goes on to say that ‘In many cases, when we’re called to replace locks and provide new sets of keys, we find that the lock itself was the only precaution taken. Criminals and vandals can easily smash a lock, break a window or crowbar a door if the only safeguard is a standard-rated lock.

This is why we went to emphasise the role that cutting-edge locking systems, tamperproof bolts, and reactive alarms play, deterring organised criminals looking for easy targets, and ensuring opportunist thieves are never tempted to trespass.’

The company offers a comprehensive range of options but advises that the best solutions may depend on a risk assessment of the premises and the location of a site, given that security problems are often concentrated in prominent places or target premises where goods are displayed in shop windows.

Rob says, ‘It’s not a case of turning a retail premise into a heavily fortified building, but about being sensible about the precautions that act as a deterrent and spell out that this unit or property isn’t vulnerable and simply isn’t worth breaking into.

Examples like highly visible burglar alarms, access control intercoms and security grilles are all great options, because a person who might consider breaking a window or stealing an item is far less likely to try and gain entry when they can see there are alarms and physical barriers in place.’

Evidence Around the Effectiveness of Business Security Systems in Preventing Crime

Research conducted by the Home Office quantifies the importance of security measures. It found that over a year, 28% of all businesses nationwide had experienced some form of crime, with the most common including thefts, burglaries, vandalism, and threats or assaults.

Despite this, only 15% installed alarm systems to prevent a recurrence and 11% fitted gates or other barriers. The report went on to analyse crime-prevention efforts and found that the most prevalent are working alarms, followed by security window and door locks.

Rob explains that ‘A tough lock, deadbolt or security door isn’t something that a criminal will usually be prepared to tackle and knowing that there is a live alarm system that will raise the alert the second they break glass, enter a premise or force a lock means they’ll be conscious that a security responder or police officer will be en route.

We might recommend more advanced solutions, such as high-security doors and smart alarm systems, if break-in risks are more pronounced. Still, at any level, these investments in security could save businesses, and many in Coventry, a huge amount of stress down the road.’

Further information about the security services and installations mentioned here is available through the Eydens Locksmiths and Security website.