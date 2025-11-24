DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

HonestFBA rebrands as HonestBrands

ByEthan Lin

Nov 24, 2025

Marketing agency HonestFBA is rebranding as HonestBrands to focus more on ecommerce in general. The change comes as the outfit expands the assistance it offers to clients across various shopping channels and social media platforms.

“The rebranding to HonestBrands is one of the most exciting moves we’ve ever made as a team,” explains founder Alex Birch. “It will enable us to focus more on our clients across Amazon, Shopify, and TikTok Shop, giving them more services to help them thrive.”

During its time as HonestFBA, HonestBrands built up significant experience in areas like ecommerce and content creation with Amazon FBA. Since then, the outfit has gained a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of store owners and affiliates, putting the agency in a strong position to serve them and offer support.

So far, HonestBrands in its various forms has helped more than 850 creators and generated over 100 million views for its clients. It has assisted over seven figures in revenue for the brands and businesses it’s helped in the ecommerce space, crediting its success to its high-quality and engaging content.

Despite the name change, HonestBrands’ core services will remain. It will still offer shop management, viral content, and store SEO as part of its mission to boost visibility, brand awareness, and conversions for clients. Customers using the service report the level of support is high and that the core team understands how to make progress across platforms.

“We don’t believe in hype,” Birch explains. “Instead, we focus on core value propositions to ensure our clients have everything they need to succeed in their chosen area. Services are bespoke and targeted at their most pressing pain points.”

HonestBrands provides numerous case studies on its site to show prospective ecommerce clients could benefit from its services. The service takes brands through from initial concept to launch and ongoing marketing efforts, providing the complete package. Daily check-ins are part of the process to ensure brand requirements are being met.

For more information about HonestBrands, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Security Specialists at Eydens Locksmiths Clarify Why Quality Locks and Alarms Are Vital for Coventry Businesses
Nov 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Dermasurge Clinic Announces Advanced Laser Hair Removal Services in London
Nov 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Tej Kalianda Introduces a Systems Thinking Methodology for Addressing Fragmentation in Complex UX Ecosystems
Nov 24, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801