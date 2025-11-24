Aleksandar Rodic’s New Conscience by Design Initiative Introduces the World’s First Open-Source Architecture for AI Conscience

Aleksandar Rodic , an independent researcher and visionary entrepreneur, is pleased to announce the release of his Conscience by Design Initiative , a global open-source architecture built to ensure that the future of intelligence remains guided by the light of conscience.

Conscience by Design introduces a moral and technological blueprint centered around how technology can evolve as a moral and cultural force. The new initiative unites ethics, AI, and human-centered innovation to build more conscious technology and a more aware civilization. According to Aleksandar, bringing moral intelligence into technology is the future of humanity. He shared, “We have taught machines how to think. Now, it’s time to teach them how to care.”

In releasing the Conscience by Design Initiative, Aleksandar reflected on the widening gap between technological power and moral responsibility, especially in the age of AI. His quest to determine whether creation itself can still carry a soul led to a multi-year effort to bring conscience back into the center of creation, which he has captured in a trilogy of works now published globally: Declaration of Creation, Conscience by Design Framework, and Conscience Layer Prototype.

“I have lived long enough to see how swiftly progress can move when conscience stands still,” said Aleksandar. “When technology starts to race ahead of the very humanity it was meant to serve, it is upon us to find ways to weave conscience into the process of creation. We must ensure that systems and economies evolve without losing the essence that once made them human.”

The Declaration of Creation is the moral foundation for the age of AI. The declaration recognizes the unprecedented transformations brought about by AI, digital connectivity, and planetary interdependence, and calls for awareness, dignity, and conscience to stand at the heart of every act of progress. The Declaration of Creation draws from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Charter, the Earth Charter, the UNESCO AI Ethics recommendation, and emerging global principles for safe and responsible AI.

The Conscience by Design Framework translates the Declaration’s moral vision into a philosophical and practical map for ethical technology. The Framework positions ethical awareness as a living function that must evolve as dynamically as invention to ensure that humanity regains control of its own creation.

The Conscience Layer Prototype is the third pillar of the Conscience by Design Initiative and the first functional architecture that embeds moral awareness into AI and governance systems. The Prototype introduces three measurable ethical dimensions: the Truth Integrity Score (TIS), the Human Autonomy Index (HAI), and the Societal Resonance Quotient (SRQ). These ethical principles define a moral vector space that is aligned with UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI (2021), EU AI Act (2024-2025), OECD AI Principles, and IEEE 7000 Series on Ethical Systems Engineering.

Together, Aleksandar’s works form the basis of a Moral Revolution that bridges ethics, science, and technology. He calls on researchers, philosophers, policymakers, creators, and engineers to start embedding measurable moral awareness and public trust in the future of technology to keep the soul of creation alive.

“For years, I have searched for ways to keep the soul of creation alive, a way to create systems that reflect rather than just systems that react. That path led to these three living works that form one vision,” added Aleksandar.

All the works that make up the Conscience by Design Initiative have officially been released under open licenses. Aleksandar is offering his work freely to global collaborators in an effort to build a civilization that remembers what creation truly means. Aleksandar has also launched a petition to make the Declaration of Creation a global moral charter. He is calling on the world to recognize the Declaration as the moral foundation for a peaceful, creative, and conscious civilization.

“Conscience by Design Initiative represents the beginning of a global moral and technological movement. Together, let us transform the potential of technology into a force for good, driven by creation, awareness, and conscience,” concluded Aleksandar.

About Aleksandar Rodic:

Aleksandar Rodic is an entrepreneur, independent researcher, and reform advocate from Belgrade. He is the founder of the Conscience by Design Initiative , a global movement that integrates ethics, intelligence, and human awareness into the architecture of modern systems. His four open frameworks, the Declaration of Creation, the Conscience by Design Framework, the Conscience Layer Prototype, and the Rodic Principle, are now available.