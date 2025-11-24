Guide to Iceland Wins Iceland’s Leading Travel Agency in 2025 for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Guide to Iceland has been named Iceland’s Leading Travel Agency at the World Travel Awards for the eighth year in a row, reinforcing its position as the country’s dominant force in tourism services.

The World Travel Awards is a global program established in 1993 to acknowledge and honor excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. This year’s recognition comes as Guide to Iceland celebrates its 13th year of growth and innovation.

Josef Omarsson (Sales Manager) and Einar Davidsson (Business Development Manager) at Guide to Iceland accept the award for Iceland’s Leading Travel Agency at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards.

Since its founding in 2012, the Reykjavik-based company has reshaped how visitors explore Iceland. Drawing on local knowledge and a strong digital platform, it gives travelers a single place to plan, book, and enjoy the country’s most remarkable natural wonders.

“Winning this award eight years in a row is an honor we share with our travelers and local partners,” said Ingólfur Shahin, CEO and co-founder of Guide to Iceland. “We’ve built this company on trust, quality, and community, and that’s what keeps us leading year after year.”

﻿﻿

Customer Service and Reliability

Guide to Iceland’s multilingual support team operates 24/7, assisting travelers as they navigate Iceland’s unpredictable weather and logistics. The team’s hands-on approach has earned the company thousands of five-star reviews and a loyal customer base who return to book again and again.

Comprehensive and Curated Offerings

The platform now works with more than 2,000 local partners and lists over 5,000 tours , accommodations , and car rentals . It’s the largest marketplace of its kind in Iceland. Visitors can book everything from an afternoon at a geothermal spa to a glacier hike or an ice cave trip.

The company strives to safeguard the quality and safety of experiences in Iceland, setting a standard by operating several of its own tours, including glacier hikes, ice cave adventures, and South Coast multi-day trips.

Authentic Itineraries and Expert Insight

Each itinerary offered by Guide to Iceland is created by local specialists who understand seasonal conditions, travel logistics, and what visitors want to experience in Iceland. Whether travelers choose guided group tours or flexible self-drive packages, the goal remains the same: to make Iceland accessible while preserving its authenticity.

Beyond bookings, the company has become a trusted voice in Icelandic travel. Its extensive library of online guides and expert articles draws millions of readers each year, positioning it as not only a booking platform but also an educational resource for visitors.

Sustaining Growth in a Changing Industry

Ingolfur said the award reflects the company’s mission to balance innovation with sustainability.

“As Iceland’s tourism industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on authentic experiences and long-term quality,” he said.

Guide to Iceland’s ongoing recognition comes as Iceland’s tourism sector emphasizes responsible travel, local partnerships, and environmental stewardship after years of rapid growth. The company pairs large-scale technology with community collaboration, offering a clear example of how a digital platform can help support a country’s broader tourism goals.

Owned by Travelshift, a Reykjavik-based travel technology firm, Guide to Iceland also powers Guide to Europe, a sister platform offering travel services across the continent.

With eight consecutive World Travel Awards, Guide to Iceland continues to define how travelers experience the country, merging convenience, local expertise, and a deep respect for Iceland’s landscapes and culture.