A licensed veterinary technician is shedding light on one of the most common mistakes pet owners make about pet insurance and how OTTO Pet is helping raise awareness on affordable coverage for pets nationwide.

Brooke M., a certified vet tech with more than a decade of experience in animal care, says many pet owners underestimate the scope of what insurance can cover. In her recent interview with OTTO Pet, she explained that coverage extends well beyond emergency visits.

“They don’t realize how much they could get covered,” Brooke said. “That includes bloodwork, that includes your vaccine, that includes normal things that could definitely help your bill and also your pet’s well-being. You could do so much more with your pet now. I think it helps owners be more comfortable to do things.”

﻿﻿

Her comments come as veterinary care costs continue to rise across the United States. The average annual cost of routine veterinary care for dogs and cats has increased steadily in recent years, leaving more owners looking for ways to manage expenses while maintaining quality care. Industry data, according to OTTO Pet, shows that pet owners spend billions annually on vet visits, medications, and emergency procedures — costs that comprehensive pet insurance can help offset.

OTTO Pet, part of the OTTO Quotes AI platform, connects pet owners to personalized pet insurance quotes for dogs and cats, helping them find coverage options that fit their needs and budget. The company’s conversations with veterinary experts like Brooke aim to increase public understanding of how pet insurance can support responsible pet ownership.

Too often, people only consider pet insurance after an emergency occurs, according to OTTO. The company is pushing for a shift from that mindset by showing that insurance can cover preventive care, which ultimately helps keep pets healthier and families more financially secure.

The feature highlights OTTO’s broader mission to simplify how Americans shop for coverage. Through its proprietary technology, OTTO Quotes allows users to compare multiple insurance plans, including auto, home, life, and pet insurance, without submitting sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers. The company says this approach reflects growing consumer demand for privacy, speed, and transparency in the insurance marketplace.

As pet ownership rates continue to rise, awareness efforts like this one are expected to play a key role in encouraging preventive health planning for animals. For many families, understanding the value of insurance coverage can mean the difference between delaying treatment and providing timely medical care.

