Revolut Hits $75B Valuation After New Investor Share Sale

Revolut has secured new funding in a share sale that values the British neobank at $75 billion, making it one of Europe’s most valuable private tech firms.

New Funding Led by Major Global Investors

The company said the deal was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, and Fidelity, with participation from Nvidia’s NVentures, Andreessen Horowitz, Franklin Templeton, and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

Revolut did not disclose the total raised but said employees were able to cash out as part of the transaction.

As of August 2025, Revolut held a valuation of $48 billion and had raised $2.89 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook.

Rapid International Expansion

Founded in 2015, Revolut offers services including multi-currency accounts, payments, transfers, insurance products, crypto trading and investment tools.

The fresh capital arrives as the company accelerates global expansion.

Revolut holds a full banking licence in the EU, operates in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, and the US, and is awaiting final approval to become a licensed bank in the UK.

The neobank launched operations in India in October, plans to enter Colombia in 2026, and has secured a banking licence in Mexico. It also intends to launch in Argentina, expand into Africa starting with South Africa, and has an in-principle payments licence in the UAE.

Strong Financial Performance

Revolut reported $4 billion in revenue for 2024, a 72% increase.

The company says it has already reached $1 billion in annualized revenue this year.

Its Wealth division also grew sharply, driven by the launch of Revolut X, a crypto exchange. Revenue in that segment rose 298%, jumping from $158 million in 2023 to $647 million in 2024.

Revolut reported $1 billion (£790m) in net profit for 2024.

Long-Term Growth Targets

Revolut aims to reach 100 million customers by mid-2027 and enter more than 30 new markets by 2030.

“This milestone reflects the remarkable progress we have made in the last twelve months towards our vision of building the first truly global bank,” CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky said.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.