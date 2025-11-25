Malaysia May Ban Social Media for Users Under 16 Starting Next Year

Malaysia is preparing to bar users under the age of 16 from opening social media accounts as early as next year, according to comments from Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Government Push for Age Restrictions

Fadzil said the administration is evaluating systems that would enforce age limits across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and X, Reuters reported.

“We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16,” he said.

If implemented, the policy would place Malaysia among a growing group of countries imposing tighter controls on young users to curb exposure to online risks.

Global Shift Toward Age Verification

Australia’s nationwide ban on social media accounts for users under 16 will take effect on December 10, requiring platforms to deactivate accounts belonging to minors.

France, Denmark, Italy, and Norway are also developing age-restriction policies, while 24 U.S. states have enacted age-verification laws. Utah was the first to require app stores to verify user age and secure parental consent before minors download apps.

U.K. Sets Strict Standards Under Online Safety Act

The U.K.’s Online Safety Act, which came into effect in July, compels platforms to block minors from harmful content or face major penalties. High-risk areas such as self-harm and eating-disorder content require robust age-checking systems to restrict access for those under 18.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.