Duckfund Launches AI-Driven EMD Financing Platform to Fast-Track Commercial Real Estate Purchases

Duckfund has launched an AI-driven platform that gives commercial real estate investors rapid access to earnest money deposits, delivering funding in as little as 48 hours. The automated system supports deposit financing from $25,000 up to $20 million across multifamily, industrial, retail, and single-family commercial assets. With a streamlined digital lending model that simplifies everything from application and underwriting to document execution, Duckfund has already enabled investors to secure more than $1.5 billion in CRE financing.

NEW YORK, NY – Duckfund , a leading provider of earnest money deposit (EMD) financing solutions, has introduced a fully automated, AI-driven platform designed to help commercial real estate (CRE) investors move from application to deposit on escrow in as little as 48 hours.

The announcement comes as CRE investors face stiff competition, a lack of lending options, and a slow recovery in key property sectors . Duckfund’s fluid lending model, backed by institutional funding, is set to remove roadblocks and help investors close deals faster than ever. The fully digital platform uses AI-driven tools to streamline underwriting and transaction verification, helping investors move from application to funding much quicker than traditional processes.

“Duckfund is a first-in-class, fully automated real estate financing platform,” said Anna Kogan, CEO of Duckfund. “All processes – including application, underwriting, document formation, notarization, payment processing, and origination – are user-friendly, seamless, and completed in seconds. Our clients can now apply in under five minutes and have their deposit funded within 48 hours.”

The platform is ideal for mid-size investors managing deals between $3 million and $20 million, as well as an average first-time CRE ground deposit of $500,000. It serves a wide range of investment types, including multifamily , single-family, industrial , and retail properties. It is particularly useful for investors working on multiple deals simultaneously or syndicating equity during due diligence.

A Step-by-Step Digital Solution for Faster, Smarter CRE Transactions

Duckfund’s step-by-step digital process guides investors through every stage of a transaction.

Quick application. Users complete a brief online form and upload the draft purchase and sale agreement. Identity verification. Users secure verification via phone or online notarization. Introductory and validation calls. Duckfund’s team provides guidance and clarity on the deal structure. AI-powered chat service: Provides answers to investors’ questions 24/7. Document review and approval. All purchase agreements are reviewed using AI-supported underwriting, with Duckfund suggesting edits for client and seller approval. Service agreement and fee payment. Contracts are signed electronically, and upfront fees are processed digitally. LLC formation and final execution. Duckfund creates an LLC and handles document downloads, the completion of the PSA, call option agreements, and personal guarantees. Flexible deal management. Investors can request extensions, submit amendments, or finalize their purchase directly on the platform.

“Flexibility is key to our service,” Anna Kogan added. “Our platform automates all extension and amendment requests, so clients can adapt to deal changes without delay, keeping transactions moving smoothly.”

Duckfund’s financing platform launches at a crucial time in the commercial property market. 75% of investors plan to boost their real estate allocations in the next 12–18 months, even as high interest rates keep liquidity tight, according to Deloitte’s 2026 CRE Outlook. This shows strong confidence in CRE as a hedge against inflation and a source of long-term stability.

For investors, this is an excellent moment to expand portfolios – and Duckfund provides the speed and flexibility to secure deals in this competitive market.

Since its inception, Duckfund has helped investors acquire over $1.5 billion in commercial real estate properties thanks to capital solutions that push for faster closing.

The platform digitizes and automates the EMD process by removing common bottlenecks, reducing administrative friction, and empowering investors to act quickly in competitive markets.

For more information or to get started, visit Duckfund .

About Duckfund

Duckfund is a leading provider of earnest money deposit financing for commercial real estate investors. Its digital platform streamlines the application, funding, and transaction management process, helping investors of all experience levels access the capital they need to secure deals efficiently and confidently.