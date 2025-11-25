Bonaventure of Milwaukie Celebrates Grand Opening with Mayor of Milwaukie

Bonaventure of Milwaukie , a premier senior living community offering a comprehensive continuum of care, kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Milwaukie Mayor Lisa Batey. The event marks the official opening of the community and making this the 28th community for Bonaventure.

The grand opening celebration represents a milestone for Milwaukie, bringing innovative senior living options to the heart of the city. Bonaventure of Milwaukie, located at 5801 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie, OR 97222 is conveniently situated next to the Milwaukie Community Center and easily accessible from the Milwaukie Expressway, making it an ideal location for seniors who want to remain connected to the vibrant Milwaukie community while receiving exceptional care.

A Full Spectrum of Living Options Under One Roof

The brand-new, state-of-the-art building provides all three levels of care – Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care – giving residents and their families peace of mind with flexible care options that can adapt to changing needs over time.

Residents enjoy spacious private apartments in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, each featuring kitchenettes, individually controlled heating and air conditioning, and emergency call systems. Many units offer beautiful views along with private patios or balconies, creating a true home-like atmosphere.

Resort-Style Amenities and Services

Bonaventure of Milwaukie is designed to make daily life not just easier, but genuinely enjoyable. The community features:

Restaurant-style dining room with chef-prepared meals and a welcoming bistro for casual snacks and beverages throughout the day

On-site golf simulator for year-round play

Fully equipped fitness center to support wellness and vitality

Library for quiet reflection and reading

Theater room for movie nights and entertainment

Full-service salon and barber shop

Activity and game rooms for social engagement

Beautifully landscaped outdoor courtyards and secure walking paths

Weekly housekeeping and laundry services

Scheduled transportation for errands, appointments, and outings

Revolutionary Memory Care Approach Sets New Standard

What distinguishes Bonaventure of Milwaukie is its innovative approach to memory care for residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The community features an impressive array of “Life Stations” – thoughtfully designed, themed spaces that engage residents in meaningful activities, stimulate memories, and provide a sense of purpose throughout the day.

These Life Stations go beyond traditional activity programming by creating familiar environments and experiences that tap into residents’ long-term memories, reducing anxiety and promoting well-being. Bonaventure of Milwaukie’s memory care neighborhood includes:

Artists Life Station for creative expression through painting and crafts

Vanity Life Station providing familiar grooming rituals and self-care activities

Gardening Life Station connecting residents with nature through planting and tending

Fishing Life Station recreating peaceful outdoor experiences

Post Office Life Station offering familiar sorting and organizational tasks

Handyman Life Station engaging residents in purposeful tool-based activities

Apple Picking Life Station evoking seasonal memories and harvest experiences

Tack Tile Life Stations providing tactile engagement opportunities

Classic Ice Cream Parlor creating social gathering spaces with nostalgic appeal

The memory care community also features purpose-built design elements that balance safety with a residential, home-like atmosphere:

Spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites ideal for couples who want to remain together throughout their care journey

Unique “mock porch” entries at each suite creating a familiar, comforting residential feel that helps residents easily identify their own living space

Secure, alarmed and enclosed walking paths with beautifully landscaped gardens and ample seating for safe outdoor enjoyment

Private dining room available for family gatherings and special visits, allowing families to share meals together in a more intimate setting

All memory care team members receive specialized training to understand the unique needs of residents living with cognitive decline. Care plans are personalized to each resident’s background, interests, and stage of dementia, ensuring that care evolves as needs change. Clinical oversight includes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses on staff, with nursing support available around the clock.

For more information about the community, visit Bonaventure of Milwaukie .

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded, family-owned provider of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident’s needs, interests, and goals. The company’s communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit www.bonaventuresenior.com.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.