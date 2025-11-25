Robert “Robbie” LaMattina Expands Impact in Behavioral Health, Real Estate, and Philanthropy as CEO of So Cal Health Care Solutions

Robert LaMattina, also known as Robbie LaMattina, is emerging as a prominent figure at the intersection of behavioral health care, real estate, and philanthropy, with a growing portfolio of achievements that reflect both business acumen and community-focused leadership. Based in Newport Beach, California, Robert LaMattina currently serves as CEO of SoCal Health Care Solutions, a healthcare management company he founded in 2019 to address critical gaps in behavioral health and addiction treatment.

LaMattina began his professional journey in behavioral health care, working in both nonprofit organizations and the private sector. These early roles exposed him to the realities of mental health and addiction challenges, as well as the limitations of existing systems of care. Observing a significant need for more comprehensive, compassionate, and effective treatment options, he set out to build solutions that could scale.

Founded in 2019, So Cal Health Care Solutions began with the establishment of a medical detox program in Orange County. From its inception, the company’s mission has been to provide a higher standard of care for individuals dealing with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. What started as a single program has expanded into multiple locations and services that support clients nationwide. Under Robert LaMattina’s leadership, the organization emphasizes evidence-based treatment, individualized care plans, and a compassionate, human-centered approach designed to help clients move beyond addiction and rebuild their lives.

Through So Cal Health Care Solutions, Robbie LaMattina and his team focus on addressing both the clinical and practical dimensions of recovery. His approach prioritizes personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual’s needs, recognizing that no two recovery journeys are the same. The organization’s experts understand the complex mental health challenges that accompany addiction and the difficulties individuals face as they work toward long-term recovery.

A distinctive element of LaMattina’s work in behavioral health is his emphasis on supportive environments and stability as part of the recovery process. He has been a vocal proponent of models that integrate stable housing and wraparound services with mental health and addiction treatment. This focus reflects a broader understanding that successful recovery often depends not only on clinical interventions but also on safe living conditions, community support, and access to resources. Through efforts such as supportive housing initiatives and structured recovery environments, LaMattina has sought to align healthcare services with the realities of clients’ lives, thereby improving the prospects for long-term wellness.

Beyond behavioral health, Robert LaMattina has built a substantial track record in real estate and entrepreneurship. As a seasoned real estate professional, he has developed a diverse portfolio that encompasses single-family residential properties and multifamily investments. Known for his strategic insight into market trends and his ability to identify emerging opportunities, LaMattina has established himself as a trusted advisor in the real estate sector.

His work in real estate reflects the same analytical rigor and forward-looking mindset that characterizes his health care initiatives. By closely tracking shifts in local and regional markets and carefully assessing long-term fundamentals, LaMattina has been able to position his projects and investments for sustainable growth. Colleagues and partners highlight his ability to align strategic vision with operational discipline, whether he is acquiring properties, spearheading development projects, or optimizing existing assets.

Entrepreneurship remains a central theme throughout LaMattina’s career. From founding new ventures to guiding existing organizations through periods of growth and change, he has repeatedly demonstrated a talent for turning ideas into viable, enduring enterprises. His efforts in behavioral health and real estate are often described as part of a broader entrepreneurial strategy grounded in innovation, disciplined execution, and an emphasis on long-term value creation.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, he has remained actively involved in nonprofit projects and charitable initiatives, both domestically and abroad. His philanthropic work includes supporting efforts to build water wells, restore churches, and deliver vital resources to communities in need.

In addition to project-based philanthropy, LaMattina invests time in mentoring aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs. Drawing on his own experience in behavioral health, real estate, and business development, he offers guidance to individuals seeking to navigate complex industries and build meaningful careers. This mentorship is grounded in a belief that empowering others is a critical component of sustainable community growth. His focus on cultivating the next generation of leaders aligns closely with his broader mission of fostering resilience, independence, and long-term success.

Observers note that LaMattina’s work across these domains is tied together by a consistent set of themes: innovation, empathy, strategic thinking, and a commitment to measurable impact. In behavioral health care, this is evident in So Cal Health Care Solutions’ efforts to raise standards of care and expand access to quality services. In real estate, it is reflected in his disciplined approach to investment and development, as well as his attention to risk mitigation and value creation. In philanthropy, it is seen in the focus on projects and initiatives that deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives.

As CEO of So Cal Health Care Solutions and a recognized figure in real estate and philanthropy, Robert “Robbie” LaMattina continues to expand his contributions across sectors. With roots in behavioral health, a robust entrepreneurial track record, and a longstanding commitment to service, he is positioned as a notable voice in conversations about mental health, housing, and community development. His ongoing initiatives in Newport Beach, throughout Southern California, and beyond demonstrate how a single leader can effectively bridge business and mission-driven work, ultimately benefiting individuals, communities, and broader systems of care.

