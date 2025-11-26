Chris Kendall: The Geordie Voice Echoing Across the World

Chris Kendall’s career is a powerful example of how authenticity, creativity, and precision can come together to create lasting success. From his early beginnings in Whitley Bay, experimenting with radio shows in his bedroom, Chris’s journey has propelled him to become one of Europe’s most recognized voiceover artists. His distinctive Geordie accent is now trusted by global brands such as Google, Amazon, the BBC, NHS, Dulux, Dr Pepper, Sky, and BMW, making him a top choice for national campaigns, corporate narrations, and advertising.

From Whitley Bay Beginnings to Global Success

Chris Kendall’s journey began in Whitley Bay, where at just nine years old he launched his own homemade radio station, experimenting with cassette tapes and borrowed equipment. By the age of 17, that passion had already grown into something official — Chris designed, built, and ran a fully licensed radio station, proving his commitment to broadcasting long before his professional career began.

What started as a childhood hobby quickly evolved into a career that now spans over 1,000 projects for some of the world’s most influential brands. His voice has been featured in campaigns for Google, Amazon, BBC, NHS, Dulux, Dr Pepper, Sky, and BMW, cementing his reputation as a voice trusted by millions.

“I’ve always believed that the best communicators understand both the art and the science of connection,” Chris explains. That philosophy has guided him from grassroots radio to international recognition.

The Geordie Accent: Authenticity That Resonates

Chris Kendall’s voice is unmistakable. His Geordie accent, deeply rooted in the North East of England, gives him a unique edge in the voiceover industry. While many artists adopt neutral tones, Chris’s authentic delivery brings relatability and trust. His voice is both engaging and authoritative, making him the go‑to choice for brands that want to connect with audiences on a deeper, more human level.

“Being a Geordie isn’t just a sound — it’s authenticity. Brands choose me because my warm, friendly voice connects with audiences on a human level,” says Chris.

Global Reach, Local Pride

Despite his global success, Chris Kendall remains deeply connected to his community in the North East. Now based in Morpeth, he is passionate about mentoring emerging talent and supporting grassroots radio, ensuring that the next generation of voices has the opportunity to be heard. His career reflects a balance of international recognition with local pride, proving that authenticity and community roots can coexist with global influence.

Recognition and Influence

Chris Kendall’s achievements have been recognized with the Prince’s Trust Millennium Award for innovative broadcasting — a journey that began with a homemade radio station at nine and grew into a fully licensed station by 17. He has been featured in Business News North East, the Northumberland Gazette, the Newcastle Chronicle, and most recently in National World’s LocalTV profile on Dailymotion, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most respected and authentic voiceover artists.

With nearly two decades of experience, Chris Kendall has become a trusted presence in both national and international media. His portfolio demonstrates not only versatility but also a consistent ability to deliver broadcast‑quality audio that elevates every project.

A Voice That Defines Excellence

Chris Kendall’s career is a testament to the power of authenticity, artistry, and achievement. For campaigns that demand clarity, warmth, and authority, Chris Kendall is the internationally recognized voiceover artist trusted by global brands.

About Chris Kendall

Chris Kendall is an award‑winning voiceover artist based in Morpeth, Northumberland. With nearly two decades of experience in the voiceover industry, Chris has worked on projects for global brands such as Google, Amazon, BBC, NHS, and BMW. Operating from a Source‑Connect certified, custom‑built studio designed from the ground up, he delivers broadcast‑quality audio to clients worldwide. Beyond voiceover, Chris previously founded VAU Networks Ltd (2008–2018), where he applied his expertise in resilient network infrastructure and remote‑ready systems to support creative and enterprise clients. He is a mentor to emerging voiceover talent and a vocal advocate for fairness and transparency in public systems.

Media Contact:

Chris Kendall

Creative Director, CK Media Services

Email: hello@chriskendallvo.com

Website: CK Media Services

Instagram: @ChrisKendallVO

YouTube: ChrisKendallVO

IMDb: Chris Kendall IMDb