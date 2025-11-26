Foreign Tourists Set To Pay Higher Fees At Major US National Parks

Foreign tourists will face higher entry costs at some of the most visited U.S. national parks beginning in 2026, the Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday.

Extra $100 Charge for Non-Residents

International visitors will be required to pay an additional $100 on top of existing entrance fees when accessing 11 major sites, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and the Everglades. Non-residents purchasing an annual pass will also see rates rise to more than $250, while U.S. citizens and permanent residents will continue to pay $80.

The department said the policy is intended to “put American families first,” noting that U.S. taxpayers already support the National Park System. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the changes ensure domestic visitors maintain affordable access while international tourists “contribute their fair share” to park upkeep.

Launch Planned for 2026

The higher fees will take effect alongside an upgraded online booking platform and improved access for motorcyclists. The department also outlined eight “patriotic fee-free days” for U.S. residents in 2026, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

Boosting Revenue for Park Maintenance

The move follows a July executive order by President Donald Trump directing agencies to raise entrance fees for overseas visitors. The White House said additional revenue would support conservation and maintenance efforts, even as the administration proposed cuts to the Park Service budget.

Record Tourism Continues

National parks continue to draw high numbers of visitors. More than 331 million people visited U.S. parks in 2024, up by at least six million from the previous year. Yosemite, the Everglades, and the Rocky Mountain National Park remain among the most popular destinations.

Featured image credits: Omer Nezih Gerek via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.