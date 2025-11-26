DMR News

Sir Richard Branson Says He Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Death Of Wife Joan

Nov 26, 2025

Sir Richard Branson announced that his wife, Joan, has died at the age of 80, saying he is “heartbroken” by the loss.

The couple had been together for five decades and married in 1989 on Necker Island, Branson’s private Caribbean retreat. They had three children — Holly, Sam and Clare Sarah, who died four days after birth — and five grandchildren.

Branson Pays Tribute

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Virgin Group founder called Joan his “best friend,” “rock,” and “guiding light.”
“She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for,” he wrote. Branson did not share details about the cause of death.

Their son Sam Branson also posted a tribute, describing his mother as “the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth.”

A Life Before Virgin

In a 2018 blog post, their daughter Holly wrote that her mother grew up in central Glasgow and worked at a pawnbroker before taking a job at a bric-a-brac shop on Portobello Road in London. Branson first met her there, reportedly visiting the shop daily “for months” and buying items he didn’t need.

Holly described her as a stay-at-home parent who remained a steady, comforting presence throughout their childhood.

‘A Steady Source Of Wisdom’

Marking their wedding anniversary five years ago, Branson wrote that he “fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her” and credited her as “a steady source of wisdom” in many of his major life decisions.

Branson, now 75, is one of Britain’s most recognised entrepreneurs, building Virgin from a record label in the 1970s into a global brand spanning aviation, broadband and spaceflight.

