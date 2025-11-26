Amazon delivery drone incident in Texas prompts FAA investigation after aircraft clips internet cable

Federal investigation launched after mid-air cable strike

Amazon is under federal scrutiny after one of its MK30 delivery drones struck and snapped an internet cable in Waco, Texas, an incident that occurred shortly after the aircraft completed a package drop-off and began ascending from a customer’s yard. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it has opened an investigation, placing new attention on Amazon’s efforts to scale its Prime Air program while rivals such as Walmart expand their own drone operations.

Details from video reviewed by CNBC

According to a video viewed and verified by CNBC, the Nov. 18 incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Central time. The footage shows one of the drone’s six propellers becoming caught in a nearby internet cable, shearing the line before the drone’s motor appeared to shut off. The aircraft then descended and landed on its own, with its propellers windmilling slightly during the landing sequence. The drone seemed largely intact aside from damage to one propeller.

Amazon confirmed the details to CNBC, stating the drone executed what it calls a “safe contingent landing,” a procedure designed to allow drones to land safely when unexpected conditions occur. The company said there were no injuries or widespread service outages. It paid for the cable repair and apologized to the customer. Amazon also noted that the drone had already completed its delivery before the collision occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is aware of the incident but has not opened a separate investigation.

Recent probe in Arizona adds pressure on Prime Air

The event comes weeks after federal investigators launched a probe into another Prime Air incident in Tolleson, Arizona, where two Amazon drones collided with a construction crane. Following that crash, Amazon temporarily paused drone delivery operations in the area.

Long-running development effort faces delays

Amazon has spent more than a decade working toward its goal of delivering items such as household goods in 30 minutes or less using autonomous aircraft, a vision first introduced by founder Jeff Bezos. The company began offering drone deliveries in 2022 in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California, but its progress has been slowed by regulatory constraints, missed timelines, and layoffs in 2023 tied to cost-cutting under CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon aims to deliver 500 million packages per year by drone by the end of the decade. Its latest model, the hexacopter-shaped MK30, is designed to be smaller, lighter, and quieter than earlier versions. The drone includes a sense-and-avoid system intended to help it steer clear of obstacles on the ground and in the air. Amazon advises customers to keep about ten feet of open space on their property to support delivery operations.

Expansion of drone delivery sites continues

The company launched drone deliveries in Waco earlier this month for customers within a defined radius of its same-day delivery site, with eligible orders capped at 5 pounds and expected to arrive in under an hour. Amazon has activated additional locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Pontiac, Michigan; San Antonio, Texas; and Ruskin, Florida, and plans to expand to Richardson, Texas.

Walmart, which began its drone delivery services in 2021, currently works with Alphabet’s Wing and startup Zipline to operate in several states, including parts of Texas.

