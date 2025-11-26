DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Dell Misses On Revenue But Lifts Outlook On Strong AI Demand

ByJolyen

Nov 26, 2025

Dell Misses On Revenue But Lifts Outlook On Strong AI Demand

Dell posts mixed results with stronger guidance for the next quarter

Dell reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that came in below Wall Street revenue expectations, while issuing a fourth-quarter forecast that exceeded analyst estimates due to rising demand for AI systems. The company’s shares rose 5% in extended trading following the announcement.

Quarterly performance versus expectations

Here’s how Dell performed compared with LSEG consensus estimates:

  • EPS: $2.59 adjusted vs. $2.47 estimated
  • Revenue: $27.01 billion vs. $27.13 billion estimated

Dell posted $1.54 billion in net income, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared with $1.17 billion, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Overall revenue rose 11% year over year.

Raised outlook driven by AI server demand

Dell said it expects about $31.5 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, ahead of the $27.59 billion analyst estimate. The company projected fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.50 versus the $3.21 expected. Dell also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $111.7 billion, up from $107 billion.

The company increased its forecast for AI server shipments this year to $25 billion, up from $20 billion. Dell said it expects to sell $9.4 billion of AI servers in the fourth quarter. That figure does not include a deal announced in November to supply Nvidia-based GB300 systems to Iren, a neocloud that intends to rent the systems to Microsoft.

AI infrastructure momentum and customer mix

Dell serves as a bellwether for AI infrastructure demand because it is one of the top vendors supplying systems built around Nvidia’s graphics processors. Its largest AI system customers include big enterprises, governments, and neocloud providers such as CoreWeave. The company sells comparatively fewer systems to hyperscalers, which have dominated Nvidia purchases across the industry.

Business segment performance

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, which includes data center products, reported $14.11 billion in sales, in line with analyst estimates. Of that total, $10.1 billion came from servers and networking equipment, a 37% year-over-year increase driven by $5.6 billion in AI server shipments. The company reported $4 billion in storage revenue.

Dell’s Client Solutions Group, which includes laptops and PCs, posted $12.48 billion in revenue, up 3% from a year earlier but below the $12.65 billion expected. The company said the segment’s laptop and PC category declined 7% year over year.

Capital returns

Dell said it returned $1.6 billion to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases and dividends.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

SpaceJump USA Announces New Premium Trampolines & Accessories to Elevate Backyard Play
Nov 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
The MOOD Podcast Announces New Era of In-Depth Creative Conversations
Nov 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Wovvo Launches Platform to Help UGC Creators Apply to More Jobs and Earn Mor
Nov 26, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801