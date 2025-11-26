Fleet Space Uses AI And Satellites To Identify Larger Lithium Deposit

AI system expands scope of lithium resource in Quebec

Fleet Space said it used its satellite-powered AI system to expand the boundaries of an already large lithium deposit in Quebec. The company said its approach can shorten the time needed to identify new drilling targets, addressing a process that traditionally requires years of core sampling to confirm whether a resource is commercially viable. Only about three out of every 1,000 potential mineral deposits ultimately reach that stage.

How Fleet Space’s system accelerates exploration

The startup operates a small constellation of satellites equipped with sensors, including electromagnetic and gravity-sensing instruments, to map underground structures. Data collected from the satellites is processed through the company’s software platform, which can deliver a new recommended drilling location in as little as 48 hours. Fleet Space said this reduces decision timelines from weeks to days by directing drilling operations more precisely.

Updated estimates for the Cisco lithium project

The Cisco project is currently estimating production of up to 329 million metric tons of lithium oxide. Fleet Space said the latest results indicate that lithium deposits may extend beyond Cisco’s existing boundaries, describing the region as having “district-scale potential.”

Featured image credits: MiningWatch Portugal via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.