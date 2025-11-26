Liberty Home Products Expands its Southern California Offerings into San Diego

Liberty Home Products, a provider of shades, awnings, and home security products, has announced the expansion of its operations into San Diego. Operating in Colorado since 1979, the team opened its first California location in 2024, selling its shade products to local residents. Now, they have expanded their CA reach even further, providing the people of San Diego with a wide range of quality shade.

With over 45 years of experience, this family-operated business has been helping homeowners enhance the comfort and style of the places they live. Each of their shades is custom-made with precision, professionally measured, and installed to integrate seamlessly with the exterior of the property. Made with durable, high-quality materials, they can withstand the diverse weather conditions of San Diego with no issue, ensuring longevity as well as minimal need for maintenance.

The range of shades from Liberty Home Products also includes a host of energy-efficient options that can provide not just comfort, but also reduce indoor temperatures, which may in turn reduce the energy bills of the home. Whatever the needs and tastes of the homeowner, they are able to provide, with an aesthetic variety of over 200 fabric options, ensuring anyone can find their perfect design. They also offer solar shades and wind screens, so whatever manner of protection or shade the exterior areas of the home require, they have the right product for the job.

Liberty Home Products San Diego is proud to offer its products to the local community, alongside a host of professional services, such as providing free in-home estimates, precise measurements, and expert installations. They aim to help make the process of installing shades and retractable awnings as simple and seamless as possible.

About Liberty Home Products

As a family-owned business operating in the heart of Colorado, but with showrooms throughout the US, Liberty Home Products has been providing quality custom-manufactured home products since 1979. All of their products are built within their own 20,000 sq ft manufacturing plant located in Denver, Colorado. Controlling the entire process allows them to cut out any middlemen, ensuring that their customers get quality products directly from them at a competitive price.

For more information about Liberty Home Products, use the contact details below: