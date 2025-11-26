DMR News

Bonaventure Senior Living Invites Community to Support Local Families Through Food Drive

Nov 26, 2025

Bonaventure Senior Living is calling on residents, families, team members, and neighbors to join in its upcoming food drive. As the holiday season approaches, many local households face food insecurity, and the effort aims to provide meaningful support when it’s needed most.

Donations will be accepted in all Bonaventure buildings across Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Non-perishable items such as canned vegetables, soups, pasta, rice, boxed meals, and shelf-stable snacks are appreciated.

Bonaventure believes everyone deserves a warm meal during the holidays and states that the effort is about strengthening communities from within. They believe that a simple contribution can go a long way. “When everyone gives a little, we can help a lot.”

After the drive concludes on December 15th, Bonaventure will personally deliver all collected items to the designated local food resource, ensuring all donations reach local families in time for the holiday season.

Bonaventure encourages everyone to participate and help support their neighbors who may be experiencing hardship. Every item donated represents care, generosity, and community spirit.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

