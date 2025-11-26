Warner Music Reaches Deal With Suno And Settles Copyright Lawsuit

Agreement includes sale of Songkick and new licensed AI models

Warner Music Group said it has reached a deal with AI music startup Suno, settling its copyright lawsuit and outlining a partnership that will guide how Suno develops and licenses new AI models. WMG said the agreement will support new forms of music creation, interaction, and discovery while ensuring compensation and protections for artists, songwriters, and the wider creative community.

As part of the deal, WMG sold Songkick — a live music and concert-discovery platform — to Suno for an undisclosed amount. WMG acquired Songkick’s app and brand in 2017, while Live Nation purchased its ticketing business. WMG said Songkick will continue operating as a fan destination under Suno.

Licensed models to replace existing ones next year

Suno will launch more advanced licensed AI models next year, replacing the ones currently available. Audio downloads will require a paid account, and free users will only be able to play and share music generated on the platform.

WMG said its artists and songwriters will retain full control over whether and how their names, likenesses, voices, and compositions are used in AI-generated works. The company’s roster includes artists such as Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Weeknd, and Sabrina Carpenter.

“This landmark pact with Suno is a victory for the creative community that benefits everyone,” WMG CEO Robert Kyncl said in a press release. He said Suno is scaling quickly in users and monetization, and the agreement allows the companies to shape models that expand revenue and support new fan experiences.

Industry context and recent settlements

The deal comes one week after WMG settled its copyright lawsuit with AI music startup Udio and entered a licensing agreement for an AI music creation service launching in 2026. Last year, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment sued Suno and Udio for copyright infringement. While WMG has now settled its cases with both companies, Universal and Sony are reportedly in discussions to license their catalogs to Suno and Udio as part of potential settlements.

Suno’s funding and valuation

Suno recently announced a $250 million Series C funding round at a $2.45 billion post-money valuation. The investment was led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Nvidia’s venture arm NVentures, Hallwood Media, Lightspeed, and Matrix.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

