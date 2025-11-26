Microsoft’s Copilot To Leave WhatsApp On January 15

Chatbot removed due to WhatsApp’s updated platform policies

Microsoft said its Copilot AI chatbot will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15. Users who want to continue accessing the chatbot will need to switch to Microsoft’s Copilot mobile apps or use the web version, as existing WhatsApp conversations with Copilot will stop working after the cutoff date.

The company said the withdrawal is tied to WhatsApp’s revised platform policies announced last month. Meta stated that general-purpose AI chatbots would no longer be permitted to operate through the WhatsApp Business API. While businesses can still use AI to support their own customer interactions, WhatsApp will no longer be a distribution channel for standalone AI chatbot services. The change affects several companies, including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Perplexity.

Impact on users and transition guidance

OpenAI previously said it would wind down its WhatsApp integration in January as well. Microsoft noted that chats with Copilot on WhatsApp cannot be preserved because the integration was unauthenticated. Users who want to keep their conversation history must export their chats using WhatsApp’s built-in tools before January 15.

