Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in San Jose, CA

Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its newest BLS CPR Certification School located at 99 South Almaden Blvd, Suite 605, San Jose, CA 95113. This state-of-the-art training site brings convenient, high-quality lifesaving CPR education to the heart of downtown San Jose, supporting the needs of healthcare professionals, students, and community members throughout Santa Clara County.

The new San Jose location is designed to serve those working and training in the region’s major medical institutions. It also provides accessible certification opportunities for students from nearby medical and healthcare programs such as local EMT, paramedic, and nursing programs.

Safety Training Seminars’ San Jose school offers a full schedule of Basic Life Support CPR Certification courses taught by experienced instructors who bring real-world medical expertise to each session. The training center features modern equipment, comfortable classrooms, and hands-on practice with the latest simulation technology to ensure participants gain the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively during cardiac emergencies.

“We are excited to expand our services to downtown San Jose,” said Laura Seidel from Safety Training Seminars. “This location allows us to better support the region’s growing healthcare workforce by providing convenient access to professional-level BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses. Our mission has always been to make high-quality CPR training accessible, and this new school continues that commitment.”

With decades of experience and multiple locations across Northern California, Safety Training Seminars continues to be a trusted leader in lifesaving education. The company’s expansion into downtown San Jose strengthens the network of reliable training options available to medical providers, first responders, and community members in Santa Clara County and beyond.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below: