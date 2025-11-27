Omega Risk Solutions Deepens Its Diplomatic Security Footprint Across Africa

Omega Risk Solutions , a provider of security & risk management services, has announced the expansion of its diplomatic security operations across Africa, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-quality integrated protection services for embassies, high commissions, and foreign offices throughout the continent. With an already significant presence in the region, they are now securing and renewing high-profile embassy contracts, supporting over 35 diplomatic missions across Africa.

Within the diplomatic security sector in Africa, threats can range from terrorism and political instability to civil unrest, cyber-intrusions, espionage, and organized crime. Omega Risk Solutions operates on a model using in-depth threat analysis and extends to integrated manned guarding, remote monitoring, and remote solutions that are specifically designed for diplomatic missions.

A long-standing strategic partnership at the U.S. Mission in Mozambique stands as one of the key pillars of this expansion. Having been active since 2012, this ongoing collaboration serves as a powerful validation of Omega’s capability, reliability, and operational excellence in high-risk diplomatic environments. Omega has supported the U.S. Embassy Chancery, USAID, the Peace Corps, CDC, and other diplomatic residences in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital.

The growing footprint and reach of Omega Risk Solutions is supported by its unblemished international compliance and sanction-free record, which has allowed it to operate with confidence in highly sensitive diplomatic environments where rigorous vetting and procurement standards are mandatory. Omega works hard to meet or exceed the standards required for U.S. Government diplomatic missions, EU-aligned procurement frameworks, and host-country regulatory bodies across Africa

This strengthens Omega’s credibility as a low-risk, fully vetted security provider—a key consideration for embassies and foreign missions operating under strict legal and operational scrutiny.

Omega is reinforcing its commitment to support diplomatic missions across Africa with best-in-class security services, uniquely informed by the region’s threat environment and tailored to the needs of foreign missions and their host-nation partners.

About Omega Risk Solutions

Omega Risk Solutions is a leading Africa-based security provider that offers a range of protection services, including integrated guarding, monitoring, response, and risk consultancy services. They have a range of established subsidiaries across multiple African jurisdictions, and serve critical clients in various sectors, including diplomatic, government, mining, oil & gas, maritime, and more.

